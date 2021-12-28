Sabres notes: Matt Ellis will step in as coach if Don Granato remains in protocol

Ellis played forward in the National Hockey League for nine seasons, including parts of seven with the Sabres from 2008-15. He totaled 21 goals and 49 points in 356 regular-season games.

Upon retiring from his playing career, the native of Welland, Ont., took a job at the Academy of Hockey in LECOM Harborcenter, where he learned under Adams, who was the program's director at the time.

When Adams was hired as the Sabres' senior vice president of business administration in January 2020, Ellis was elevated to director of the academy. Adams then hired Ellis as the Sabres' director of player development in August 2020.

Ellis oversaw the development of Sabres prospects across the globe and led the NHL club's on-ice workouts for the taxi squad during the first half of the abbreviated 2020-21 season. He joined the coaching staff in March 2021 when Granato was named interim coach.

The Sabres are trying to build off the momentum created by a three-game road trip before the break in which they earned five of a possible six points.