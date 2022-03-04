Sabres Notebook: Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence

Zemgus Girgensons cleared another benchmark in his recovery from an undisclosed injury when he participated in the Buffalo Sabres’ optional morning skate Friday in KeyBank Center.

Girgensons’ return isn’t imminent, though. Coach Don Granato told reporters before the game against the Minnesota Wild that Girgensons won’t be an option to play Sunday or Monday when the Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers, respectively.

The Sabres’ medical staff will evaluate Girgensons following practice in the coming days to assess his recovery. He has yet to be cleared for contact, and a timeline for his return isn’t known.

“Very positive first step,” said Granato. “He’s in that progression now to return to play. Testing it out obviously in an optional skate this morning, and he’ll have an opportunity to get some practice days in. I won’t have him in the next three games, obviously, but we’ll see how it goes with him over the next few days.”