Sabres Notebook: Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence

Zemgus Girgensons cleared another benchmark in his recovery from an undisclosed injury when he participated in the Buffalo Sabres’ optional morning skate Friday in KeyBank Center.
Girgensons’ return isn’t imminent, though. Coach Don Granato told reporters before the game against the Minnesota Wild that Girgensons won’t be an option to play Sunday or Monday when the Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers, respectively.
The Sabres’ medical staff will evaluate Girgensons following practice in the coming days to assess his recovery. He has yet to be cleared for contact, and a timeline for his return isn’t known.
“Very positive first step,” said Granato. “He’s in that progression now to return to play. Testing it out obviously in an optional skate this morning, and he’ll have an opportunity to get some practice days in. I won’t have him in the next three games, obviously, but we’ll see how it goes with him over the next few days.”
Girgensons, 28, returned from a five-game absence in Ottawa on Jan. 25, only to be shut down again in what was initially described as a strategy to provide him ample rest leading into the All-Star break. However, Girgensons’ skate Friday morning was his first with the team since the game against the Senators.
When Girgensons returns, the Sabres will gain an experienced forward who uses speed and strength to make an impact on the forecheck. He’s their top penalty-killer and shot-blocker, averaging 15:15 of ice time across 34 games. He has seven goals and 12 points during his eighth season in Buffalo, and his 12 goals in 2020-21 were his highest total since 2014-15.
Girgensons was selected an alternate captain during training camp and provides a valuable skill set when in the lineup. Granato explained that the Sabres have been hindered by the absences of Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Drake Caggiula.
Hinostroza could return to the lineup as soon as Sunday, while Caggiula is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck.
“They’re just high-compete guys,” said Granato. “They drag other guys into the battle by the way they play and we miss those guys. As we inch closer to them returning, that’s a welcome return to have more of that element in the lineup."
Drafted 12th overall by the Sabres in 2012, Girgensons has 68 goals and 150 points in 523 games with Buffalo.
On the mend
The Amerks and, by extension, the Sabres are getting closer to full strength at forward with Sean Malone and Ryan MacInnis skating in Rochester while their teammates are on a road trip.
Malone, a West Seneca native, was on his way to earning a promotion to Buffalo when he suffered an injury that’s kept him out since Dec. 19. He had nine goals and 22 points in 23 games, only eight points shy of tying his professional career high.
MacInnis, 29, appeared in one game with the Sabres and has been out since Jan. 29. He has 11 goals and 21 points in 32 games with the Amerks.
Rochester’s lineup Wednesday included five players who have appeared in the ECHL this season, including defenseman Nick Boka, who played forward in the loss to Syracuse.
Trending up
Sabres prospect Matteo Costantini is having a strong freshman season at the University of North Dakota, totaling seven goals and 12 assists in 29 games. His 19 points were tied for third on the team entering a game Friday night against the University of Nebraska Omaha. Costantini, a fifth-round draft choice in 2020, is a Jr. Sabres alumnus.