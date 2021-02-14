Sabres Notebook: With packed schedule, practice time will be at a premium

That won't be easy. The Sabres have dropped into last place in the East Division – albeit with three or four games in hand on every team in the division except New Jersey.

"I think it's important not to look at the standings right now," Krueger said. "That we take the next block of 10 games, make sure that coming out of that we're in a good position and be patient with our reentry to be able to get our habits activated."

Inside the Sabres: Mental health an area of focus during the pandemic Awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines.

It is likely that the Sabres will be getting heavy input from their sport science department on when to practice, when to rest and when to take a gameday morning skate.

"We will have chats about that on a daily basis, because we need to especially monitor the high-minute guys," Krueger said. "And we need to do only one thing, and that's what's best for the team to have a chance to win hockey games. If it means staying off the ice between game days, if it means almost avoiding ice completely other than games for certain stretches, that could happen."

Debuts possible