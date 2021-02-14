Sabres Notebook: With packed schedule, practice time will be at a premium

Starting with their return to game action Monday night against the New York Islanders, the Buffalo Sabres have four games in the next six days, six games in the next eight days and nine games in the next 14 days.
You get the picture.
With Taylor Hall returning Saturday and Rasmus Dahlin back Sunday, the Sabres still have seven players on the Covid-19 protocol list.
In fact, the team is now facing 46 games in 83 days under its revised schedule from Monday to the end of the season May 8. How in the world are the Sabres going to manage all that?
"You might have watched your last practice until May," coach Ralph Krueger deadpanned when asked about the issue after the team's workout Sunday morning at KeyBank Center.
He was only half-joking. The Sabres don't have two consecutive off days again until March 14-15, and practice time is going to be at a premium with nine games the rest of February and 16 in March.
"There's certainly no excuses this year, everyone's kind of going through it," winger Sam Reinhart said. "We still like the depth that we have and the guys that we have filling in. So we're looking forward to that challenge and opportunity."
"We need to really, really feel the group," Krueger said. "(The schedule dilemma) is on the top of our heads here as we do our brainstorming moving forward to manage the energy. The love for the game is large, and we need to keep the fun, we need to keep the pleasure high while we need to scrap ourselves back into the race."
That won't be easy. The Sabres have dropped into last place in the East Division – albeit with three or four games in hand on every team in the division except New Jersey.
"I think it's important not to look at the standings right now," Krueger said. "That we take the next block of 10 games, make sure that coming out of that we're in a good position and be patient with our reentry to be able to get our habits activated."
Awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines.
It is likely that the Sabres will be getting heavy input from their sport science department on when to practice, when to rest and when to take a gameday morning skate.
"We will have chats about that on a daily basis, because we need to especially monitor the high-minute guys," Krueger said. "And we need to do only one thing, and that's what's best for the team to have a chance to win hockey games. If it means staying off the ice between game days, if it means almost avoiding ice completely other than games for certain stretches, that could happen."
Debuts possible
The Sabres won't set their lineup until Monday's morning skate, but things have been mostly the same at practice the last two days. Unless someone comes off the Covid-19 protocol list and is able to step right back in the lineup, forward Steven Fogarty and defenseman Brandon Davidson could be in line to make their Sabres debuts. Forward C.J. Smith and defenseman Will Borgen could draw into the lineup for the first time this season.
Fogarty, the Rochester Amerks' captain, has been at left wing on the fourth line with Riley Sheahan and Tage Thompson. Smith is on the third line with Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo.
Fogarty, 27, has played 18 games over the last three years with the New York Rangers. He has not registered a point. He has 34 goals over the last two years with Hartford of the AHL. Davidson, 29, has played 174 NHL games the last six years with six teams. He has been paired with Borgen, who has played 140 games in Rochester the last three years and made his NHL debut with four games for the Sabres in 2018-19.
In addition to Hall's return, the Sabres promoted C.J. Smith, Steven Fogarty and Jacob Bryson from Rochester to the taxi squad.
Isles update
The Monday and Tuesday back-to-back games here are the first of eight meetings this season against the Islanders. The Sabres are just 2-6-2 in their last 10 games against the Isles, who advanced to the Eastern Conference final in the September bubble before losing to Tampa Bay.
When the Sabres were initially scheduled to go into Long Island for games on Feb. 2 and 4, the Islanders were reeling on an 0-3-2 stretch. Things are a whole lot different now for New York, which is 3-0-3 in its last six and coming off Saturday's 4-2 win over Boston. The Islanders have handed the East-leading Bruins their only two regulation losses of the season.
"We're playing a team as dedicated to the way it plays in the Islanders as anybody in our division and they're definitely finding their 'A' game at the moment," Krueger said. "So it'll be a big test right off the bat tomorrow."
Isles General Manager Lou Lamoriello earned his 1,300th career regular-season win Saturday and became the third GM in NHL history to reach the milestone, joining current Nashville GM David Poile (1,421) and Glen Sather (1,319).