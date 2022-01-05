Sabres Notebook: With lots of recovery time, Don Granato can push top players Thursday

The Buffalo Sabres haven't played a game since Saturday in Boston. Unless the weather intervenes, they host the San Jose Sharks in KeyBank Center on Thursday. Then, they don't play again until they host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
The unusual breaks in the schedule, in part because of Saturday's postponement in Montreal, afford coach Don Granato more practice time. And they let him run games a little differently than he normally might.
The weight has returned. So have Quinn’s skating stride and elite right-handed shot, clearing the way for the 2020 first-round draft choice to return to the Amerks’ lineup Wednesday against Syracuse.
"I will be gauging who is fresh, who's feeling it, and I wouldn't be afraid that if a guy's going, you could get a career-high minutes," Granato said after practice Wednesday. "You don't have to save it for anything because there's plenty of time to recover and that is a coaching situation that you know and you're going to coach to that circumstance. So if somebody is feeling it, and I see him on the bench not breathing heavy anymore, they might just go right back out there."
Ice times during Saturday's overtime loss in Boston suffered through multiple changes because of clear technical issues the Bruins' stat crew were experiencing and the numbers have undergone several revisions. In the end, Rasmus Dahlin (27:58), Henri Jokiharju (27:10) and Tage Thompson (20:02) all had big numbers that were believed to be accurate. Cody Eakin was listed at 21:01, but one of his shifts in the first period is listed as over six minutes, so that number may not be correct.
Dahlin has played more than 27 minutes in each of the last two games and is over 25 minutes in eight of his last 12 appearances. He has been particularly active in the last six games with six points, an even rating, nine blocked shots and nine hits.
"He's been unbelievable. ... There's not a team in this league that's wouldn't love having him on their team," Granato said. "I love the competitiveness. He's found a balance and rhythm."
Another factor in Granato's thinking has to be that San Jose will be on Game 3 of a four-game trip east that has seen the Sharks yield 14 goals in losses at Pittsburgh and Detroit. The Sabres will be very rested and looking to get back into game mode. The Sharks could be on the road-weary side.
"It's exciting to play for sure," winger Victor Olofsson said. "We've had some good days. It's been a little chaotic with all the personnel that's been going in and out and the lines have been changing during the week. It's been good having those three days, we can practice a little bit harder and can get some lifts in. I feel like all of us are in great shape."
"Coming off Christmas break, our guys had three (games) in four days, so that's a lot of games right there," added winger Vinnie Hinostroza. "So it's probably nice for those guys that had all those games to get the three practices to make sure the body is right, take care of yourself."
Buffalo is 19-2-1 at home all-time against the Sharks and has won the last two meetings in overtime, on goals by Jack Eichel in 2019 and Jeff Skinner in 2018.
The University of Michigan defenseman who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in July is going to play for Team Canada in next month's Olympics, according to multiple reports.
University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the Sabres' No. 1 overall pick in July, is going to play for Team Canada in next month's Olympics, according to multiple reports.
With the NHL pulling out of the Beijing Games on Dec. 22, national federations are scrambling to fill teams and Hockey Canada has yet to announce its roster. But Power, who was a leader at the canceled World Juniors in Edmonton and helped Canada win gold at last spring's World Championships, is apparently a prime target.
The expected selection of Power was first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN. The full roster is not going to be announced until later this month, so the Sabres had no comment on Power on Wednesday. Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, acquired by the Sabres from Florida in the Sam Reinhart trade, also is expected to get prime consideration for a slot.
Power, 19, became the first Canadian defenseman to score a hat trick in the World Juniors when he rang up three goals, two on a 5-on-3 power play, against Czechia in Canada's opening game. The Canadians improved to 2-0 with an 11-2 win over Austria before the tournament was canceled due to Covid-19.
Michigan is 14-6-1 and went 1-1-1 with Power gone to the World Juniors. He would miss quite a bit more action by going to Beijing, likely sitting out a two-game road set at Wisconsin, a home and home with Michigan State and two home games against Ohio State. Power would, however, be back in time for the postseason as the Big Ten tournament opens March 4 and the NCAA Tournament does not begin until March 25.
The Sabres are scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in KeyBank Center.
Sabres get good testing news
The Sabres had no additions to the Covid-19 protocol list Wednesday and got some good news as defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who was held out of practice on Tuesday while testing was being re-run, was back on the ice in his normal slot alongside Dahlin. Fellow blueliner Jacob Bryson was in the building as well, starting his return-to-play procedures. He watched parts of practice from the stands with injured center Casey Mittelstadt.
Those on the list continue to be Bryson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Fitzgerald, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Anders Bjork.
"There was a relief on many fronts just even to run a better practice with six full 'D,' " Granato said. "Anytime you get these guys going into protocol, you're nervous for them just for health reasons."
On the injury front, Granato said Colin Miller will return Thursday after a three-game absence from an undisclosed ailment. Drake Caggiula continues to practice in a yellow, non-contact sweater. The Sabres are expected to make a callup on the wing from Rochester for Thursday's game.
