Sabres Notebook: With lots of recovery time, Don Granato can push top players Thursday

Dahlin has played more than 27 minutes in each of the last two games and is over 25 minutes in eight of his last 12 appearances. He has been particularly active in the last six games with six points, an even rating, nine blocked shots and nine hits.

"He's been unbelievable. ... There's not a team in this league that's wouldn't love having him on their team," Granato said. "I love the competitiveness. He's found a balance and rhythm."

Another factor in Granato's thinking has to be that San Jose will be on Game 3 of a four-game trip east that has seen the Sharks yield 14 goals in losses at Pittsburgh and Detroit. The Sabres will be very rested and looking to get back into game mode. The Sharks could be on the road-weary side.

"It's exciting to play for sure," winger Victor Olofsson said. "We've had some good days. It's been a little chaotic with all the personnel that's been going in and out and the lines have been changing during the week. It's been good having those three days, we can practice a little bit harder and can get some lifts in. I feel like all of us are in great shape."