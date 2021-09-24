Sabres notebook: With arena booked, a quick day off starts the weekend

The Buffalo Sabres opened training camp on Thursday and they will be off Saturday, an unusual choice for just the third day of camp. So what gives?

KeyBank Center is not available Saturday due to an Eric Church concert and LECOM Harborcenter is a busy place on a weekend, making ice time difficult to get. Coach Don Granato said Friday the Sabres took the schedule in stride and thought hard about their camp plan when it was devised.

"If you grind guys two hard days in training camp, (on) the third day, they're probably already preserving energy and looking for ways that preserve it because their groins might be sore, their back, whatever," Granato said. "We looked at the landscape and said, 'Hey, let's do this, this is actually a good opportunity.'

"We might not have done it if there wasn't something in the venue here but it kind of forced us to think about it. And logic says it's not a bad idea. We push them hard for two days, we know they're sore on the third day. And it is harder. You have to run a different practice on the third day or you're going to get injured."

The Sabres will host a Blue-Gold scrimmage at 6 p.m. Sunday in KeyBank Center but it's not open to the public. The team will practice Monday and the preseason opener is Tuesday night in Columbus.