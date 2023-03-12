And then there were two.

The Buffalo Sabres' three-headed goalie is no more as Eric Comrie was listed as week to week by the team on Sunday with a lower-body injury. That leaves Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson to man the net for the immediate future, starting with Monday's game in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

Coach Don Granato said Comrie was not injured while giving up 10 goals in Thursday's 10-4 shredding at the hands of the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center. Comrie apparently suffered the injury Friday in practice.

Comrie, who signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Sabres in free agency last July, has suffered two major injuries this season. The first came when he was bowled over during a Nov. 16 game in Ottawa and endured a knee injury that cost him nearly two months.

"There's a lot of stuff unfortunately that has impacted him in challenging ways that have been out of his control," coach Don Granato said Sunday. "A couple injuries, and he hasn't had injuries in his career until this season."

Comrie went 2-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in his first three starts with the Sabres in October but things have been difficult for him ever since. For the season, he's 8-9-0, 3.95/.877.

Among the 66 NHL goalies who have played at least 15 games this season, Comrie is 64th in both goals-against average and save percentage.

Comrie went 4-2 in his six starts after returning from the first injury but his stat line was forever ruined by Thursday's game, which saw him give up five of the 10 goals in the last 12 minutes.

Comrie became the first Sabres goaltender to ever give up 10 goals in a home game and just the second in franchise history overall (Joe Daley, 1970 in Montreal). He is only the fourth player in the NHL to give up 10 since 2009.

Comrie has remained upbeat in the face of his tough times and his teammates have regularly talked about how poorly they've played in front of him.

"It's was a very difficult night the other night. He came in at the end of the game and the first thing he did was try to apologize to his teammates," Granato said of the Dallas debacle. "The room responded completely the other way. It was not his doing. He had many great saves in the game (stopping 39 shots) we just didn't support him. That was a tough one."

Maple Leafs update

Matt Murray (12-6-2, 2.86/.905) will be in goal for Toronto on Monday, coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice Sunday. Murray has allowed four goals in each of his last four starts but won two of them, including Saturday's 7-4 victory over Edmonton.

The Leafs are 2-0 against Buffalo, and Murray won the first game, a 5-2 victory Nov. 19 in Toronto. Toronto is going for its second season sweep of the Sabres, with the other being a 4-0 mark in 2018-19.

Former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly, who scored a hat trick for the Leafs in their 6-3 win Feb. 21 in KeyBank Center, will miss this game after having surgery on a broken finger last week. He's expected to be out until at least the end of March.