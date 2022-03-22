Sabres Notebook: Visit by Penguins opens brutal stretch of schedule

A compressed Olympic-year schedule combined with the changes caused by Covid-19 postponements earlier in the season is leaving every NHL team with a brutal finish to the 2021-22 season, and the Buffalo Sabres start their closing grind Wednesday night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in town for a game that will be nationally televised on TNT and it will mark the last two-day break the Sabres will have between games for nearly a month.

Buffalo has 19 games left on its season – and 15 will be played over the next 26 days through April 17.

"It's like playoffs for me. The weather's changing, and we're playing later than you would normally in an NHL regular season," coach Don Granato said after practice Tuesday. "The weather's changing to the point where it begins to feel like playoff time. And then we have a playoff-type schedule every other day."

The Sabres host Washington here Friday before heading out on a road back to back to New York and Chicago on Sunday and Monday. Eleven of the next 13 games are against teams currently in a playoff spot.