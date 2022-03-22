Sabres Notebook: Visit by Penguins opens brutal stretch of schedule

A compressed Olympic-year schedule combined with the changes caused by Covid-19 postponements earlier in the season is leaving every NHL team with a brutal finish to the 2021-22 season, and the Buffalo Sabres start their closing grind Wednesday night.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in town for a game that will be nationally televised on TNT and it will mark the last two-day break the Sabres will have between games for nearly a month.
Buffalo has 19 games left on its season – and 15 will be played over the next 26 days through April 17.
"It's like playoffs for me. The weather's changing, and we're playing later than you would normally in an NHL regular season," coach Don Granato said after practice Tuesday. "The weather's changing to the point where it begins to feel like playoff time. And then we have a playoff-type schedule every other day."
The Sabres host Washington here Friday before heading out on a road back to back to New York and Chicago on Sunday and Monday. Eleven of the next 13 games are against teams currently in a playoff spot.
"They need more points to stay in the playoffs, or better their situation, or keep their situation where it is if it's good," Granato said. "So we're playing competitive teams and in a situation where they have to compete, so we like that. That's a great way for us to finish and play a type of schedule that's more of a playoff grind."
The visits by Pittsburgh and Washington will be particularly challenging because of how well those two teams have played on the road, as they are first and second, respectively, in the NHL in road points.
Pittsburgh is 21-7-4 on the road while the Capitals are 20-7-5. The Penguins have not visited this season but were 3-1 here in last year's shortened campaign when the teams were East Division rivals.
"The natural mindset goes, 'Oh God, we're home, we have home-ice advantage.' We don't," Granato said. "There's no advantage when you play those teams. So right back into the fire."
Buffalo is 1-0-1 on the road against Pittsburgh this year, as Dustin Tokarski and Malcolm Subban combined to stop 90 of 94 shots in the two games. The Sabres are 0-4-1 in their last five at home against Washington, dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the Caps on Dec. 11.
The game against Pittsburgh begins shortly after 7:30 to accommodate the national telecast and TNT studio pregame show out of Atlanta. Brendan Burke and Darren Pang will be on hand to do the play by play.
Pysyk happy to stay
Defenseman Mark Pysyk was a healthy scratch Sunday in Vancouver, leading to speculation the pending unrestricted free agent was being held out in case he was traded at Monday's deadline. But no Sabres were dealt and Pysyk was back at practice Tuesday.
"I think I'm pleased with how it went," Pysyk said. "Obviously, the last couple months have been a lot of fun. It's a fun group to be around. And I'm glad to get to spend at least another 19 games here."
Pysyk helped Robert Hagg transition to the Florida Panthers after the Buffalo defenseman was traded there Sunday by providing him phone contacts with his new team. Pysyk played for the Panthers from 2016-2020
"It's a great opportunity for him. That team is absolutely rolling," Pysyk said. "The staff there throughout with the trainers and coaches I think he's gonna really enjoy it."
No one is leaving
Granato's message to his players with the trade deadline passed:
"Now today we officially are a team. There's nobody leaving from that room and there is a real silver lining to that, not only for the coaches but for the players and the whole group. You officially are a team and now is a time that you can put your stamp on what this team is and wants to be and could become through the course of the next 19 games. And that is the challenge we have to embrace."
Around the boards
• Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, out since suffering an upper-body injury March 10 vs. Vegas, returned to practice Tuesday but will not be in the lineup Wednesday.
• Rasmus Dahlin left practice bloodied when he took a stray elbow, but returned a few minutes later to the hoots and stick-taps of his teammates.
"He couldn't wait to get back on the ice," Granato said. "He runs off the ice bloody and he comes back on the ice 10 minutes later with a smile on his face and the guys are giving him a hard time."
• Sabres winger Jeff Skinner had his head shaved in the arena atrium after practice as he joined this year's "Bald for Bucks" campaign to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Fitzgerald, Casey Mittelstadt, Mattias Samuelsson and Peyton Krebs did the cutting.
For every donation of $50 of more to the fundraiser, Skinner will donate $53 in honor of his uniform number, up to a total of $53,000. The Sabres and Roswell Park have released a limited-edition Bald for Bucks T-shirt, which will be sent to donors who contribute $50 or more.
Sabres broadcasters Dan Dunleavy and Martin Biron will have their heads shaved for the campaign on the air before the March 30 game against Winnipeg.