Victor Olofsson acknowledged following his exit meetings with coaches and General Manager Kevyn Adams what was apparent in the games leading up to his benching late in the regular season.

He needs to be a more consistent player for the Buffalo Sabres.

“We talked a little bit with the coaches right now, and I felt probably get maybe my compete level up a little bit through every game," Olofsson told reporters Sunday in KeyBank Center. “I feel like sometimes it's really good and sometimes I have a small dip. Just to be more consistent, but I felt like I still did a lot of good things this year.

“It's easy to obviously focus that I wasn't in the lineup at the end, but I'm still proud of myself what I've been doing and accomplished this year.”

Olofsson established career-highs in goals (28) and shooting percentage (17.4), but he was a healthy scratch in five consecutive games as the Sabres pushed to try to make the playoffs. At 5-on-5, he ranked 11th among all forwards in total ice time and posted a minus-18 rating on a team that ranked third in the league in goals scored.

Olofsson, 27, was one of several Sabres who struggled exiting the All-Star break. He totaled one goal and a minus-15 rating before he was a scratched in consecutive games, the first time in his career that he was out of the lineup for a reason other than injury.

It’s one of the oddest seasons by a Sabres player in recent memory. His 28 goals are more than Sam Reinhart ever scored in Buffalo, yet it's no secret that Olofsson’s status is uncertain entering the summer. He’s under contract through next season with a cap hit of $4.75 million, and he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2024.

The Sabres might prefer to have a different skill set in the lineup, as illustrated by coach Don Granato’s decision to sit Olofsson from April 4-11. Adams also might want to make room for prospect Jiri Kulich, who has 24 goals as a rookie with the Rochester Americans. Kulich plays the same spot on the power play as Olofsson. Plenty of teams would be interested in acquiring a proven goal-scorer like Olofsson, who, while limited in certain areas of the game, can excel in a specific role.

“I was obviously disappointed not being in the lineup,” said Olofsson, who has scored 48 goals over the past two seasons. “I mean, it was the most important stretch of the season, and I didn't play so, it was frustrating obviously. I just tried to work as hard as I could while being out and try to get better every day.”

Tournament updates

Sabres goalie Devon Levi and winger Jack Quinn told reporters they will represent Canada at the IIHF World Championship when the tournament is held in Latvia from May 12-28.

Owen Power is still deciding if he’ll join them, while Dylan Cozens declined his invitation. Power, 21, is weighing his options after completing a season in which he led all NHL rookies in average ice time (23:48) across his 79 games. He and Levi were part of Canada’s team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Previously, Quinn represented the country at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

One of their opponents might be JJ Peterka, who plans to play for Germany at the tournament for a second consecutive spring.

Amerks wrap

The Rochester Americans avoided the play-in round of the AHL's Calder Cup playoffs by defeating the Cleveland Monsters, 4-1, Sunday afternoon.

The Amerks (36-27-9) vaulted into third place in the North Division and will face the Syracuse Crunch in the first round of the playoffs. The best-of-five series begins Friday night in Syracuse's Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m. The full schedule:

Game 1: Friday, April 21 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 22 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, April 28 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30 at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 6 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.