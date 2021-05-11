Sabres Notebook: Victor Olofsson aiming to become a 'better goal-scorer'

Victor Olofsson isn’t a complete player yet.
The 25-year-old has routinely acknowledged that fact when speaking to reporters since he made his long-awaited National Hockey League debut on March 28, 2019, almost five years after he was drafted as an undersized winger in the seventh round by former General Manager Tim Murray’s scouting staff.
A dynamo on the power play, Olofsson is still searching for ways to make an impact for the Sabres at 5-on-5. Of his 35 goals in 116 games since reaching the NHL, only 15 have occurred at even strength. An exit interview with GM Kevyn Adams on Tuesday provided some insight into how Olofsson can be more productive in the final year of a contract that will count $3.05 million against the salary cap.
“I just had a great talk with Kevyn about that and I feel like, I probably, I’ve got to play a little bit more on the inside and be good around the net and find ways to score more goals around the net,” said Olofsson, a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022. “I know I can score from the outside, I know I have a good shot and I’m going to get my opportunities and score goals from the outside. … I think that’s the biggest key for me to take the next step and become a better goal-scorer overall.”
Olofsson finished second on the team in goals (13) and points (32) while playing in all 56 games during this shortened season. He was the top goal-scorer on a power play that ranked third in the NHL through Feb. 28.
Since making his NHL debut, Olofsson ranks eighth in the NHL in power-play goals, only three fewer than Alex Ovechkin entering play Tuesday. As much as Olofsson has taken too many shots from the perimeter – particularly in the final weeks of the season when he shot just 7.6% under interim coach Don Granato – he is still generating chances when the Sabres don’t have a man-advantage.
Though only six of his goals this season occurred at even strength, Olofsson’s individual shot quality at 5-on-5 ranked fourth on the team, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Only Jeff Skinner, Sam Reinhart and Tage Thompson had better opportunities to score in those situations. Now Olofsson wants to drive to the net more often, which will require improved awareness when the Sabres have the puck.
“I would say it’s more look at video, look at the areas, what I can do differently, just the timing of it, maybe finding that open ice on the back door,” Olofsson said when asked how he can improve. “Just got to be better and read the game a little bit better in the offensive zone and come to the inside a little bit more and find opportunities.”
Reinforcements
With their season over and exit interviews concluded, the Sabres assigned the following players to the Rochester Americans on Tuesday: goalie Michael Houser, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and forwards Steven Fogarty, Brett Murray and C.J. Smith.
The Amerks have four games remaining, beginning Wednesday night at Utica.
The most significant addition is Houser, a 28-year-old who won his first two games in the NHL for the Sabres last week. He finished with a .901 save percentage in four games, capped by a 22-save performance during the season finale in Pittsburgh.
Hall backs Eichel
Former Sabres winger Taylor Hall threw his support behind his former teammate and captain, Jack Eichel, following the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night.
“I know Jack is frustrated,” Hall said after scoring two more goals. “Jack and I became really, really good friends during our time in Buffalo and I support him. I know he’s gone through some stuff with the medical staff there and ultimately, Jack has to worry about himself. There’s teams that they’re going to worry, just like he said, about what’s best for them. And Jack has to do what’s best for him.
"And I know he’s got an injury that he feels he can take care of with a surgery and there’s a little bit of a disagreement. But I support Jack and he was nothing but a great teammate and a really good friend when I played with him.”
Entering Tuesday, Hall had eight goals with six assists for 14 points in 16 games since his trade from Buffalo to Boston last month. He had only two goals and 19 points in 37 games with the Sabres.