Sabres Notebook: Victor Olofsson aiming to become a 'better goal-scorer'

Victor Olofsson isn’t a complete player yet.

The 25-year-old has routinely acknowledged that fact when speaking to reporters since he made his long-awaited National Hockey League debut on March 28, 2019, almost five years after he was drafted as an undersized winger in the seventh round by former General Manager Tim Murray’s scouting staff.

A dynamo on the power play, Olofsson is still searching for ways to make an impact for the Sabres at 5-on-5. Of his 35 goals in 116 games since reaching the NHL, only 15 have occurred at even strength. An exit interview with GM Kevyn Adams on Tuesday provided some insight into how Olofsson can be more productive in the final year of a contract that will count $3.05 million against the salary cap.

“I just had a great talk with Kevyn about that and I feel like, I probably, I’ve got to play a little bit more on the inside and be good around the net and find ways to score more goals around the net,” said Olofsson, a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022. “I know I can score from the outside, I know I have a good shot and I’m going to get my opportunities and score goals from the outside. … I think that’s the biggest key for me to take the next step and become a better goal-scorer overall.”