Sabres Notebook: Veterans Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons named alternate captains

Forwards Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons are the senior members of the Buffalo Sabres and have combined to play 795 games in Blue and Gold. To coach Don Granato, that matters when you put a young roster on the ice. So Granato had huge praise for the pair Tuesday when he announced they would serve as his club's alternate captains for the 2021-22 season.

"We feel they're great leaders, two of our veteran guys that have a passion and love for not only the Sabres but Buffalo," Granato said. "They have homes here, they enjoy their time here, they spend a lot of their offseason here. They do a great job in the locker room as well as on the ice so we're excited to have those guys. I'm excited to have those guys in the locker room, on the bench and on the ice with us. They're great leaders and they'll fill that role very well."

Okposo, 33, joined the Sabres in free agency in 2016 and previously served as an alternate captain for both the Sabres and the New York Islanders. Girgensons, 27, joined the organization as a first-round draft pick in 2012, has captained Dubuque of the USHL and has worn an "A" for the Latvian Olympic team, most recently at the August qualification tournament in Riga.