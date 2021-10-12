Sabres Notebook: Veterans Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons named alternate captains

Forwards Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons are the senior members of the Buffalo Sabres and have combined to play 795 games in Blue and Gold. To coach Don Granato, that matters when you put a young roster on the ice. So Granato had huge praise for the pair Tuesday when he announced they would serve as his club's alternate captains for the 2021-22 season.
"We feel they're great leaders, two of our veteran guys that have a passion and love for not only the Sabres but Buffalo," Granato said. "They have homes here, they enjoy their time here, they spend a lot of their offseason here. They do a great job in the locker room as well as on the ice so we're excited to have those guys. I'm excited to have those guys in the locker room, on the bench and on the ice with us. They're great leaders and they'll fill that role very well."
Okposo, 33, joined the Sabres in free agency in 2016 and previously served as an alternate captain for both the Sabres and the New York Islanders. Girgensons, 27, joined the organization as a first-round draft pick in 2012, has captained Dubuque of the USHL and has worn an "A" for the Latvian Olympic team, most recently at the August qualification tournament in Riga.
Here are NHL season predictions by Buffalo News reporters Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski.
The Sabres previously announced at the start of training camp they were stripping the "C" from Jack Eichel while his health and trade status remains in limbo, and would not have a captain this year while their younger players continue to mature.
Okposo, a three-time 20-goal scorer with the Islanders, has combined for just 11 goals the last two seasons but is highly regarded by the young players in the dressing room.
"I'm going to be nothing but myself, and I know that Zemgus is going to be the same," Okposo said. "And I know that we have a lot of young guys that are in the core of this team that are going to take a lot of steps in that direction, too. And we're gonna see kind of what comes out of that group and the different voices and how they are able to take steps this year. So we're really looking forward to that."
Fresh A's 🔥@bookerT2116 | @zemgus94 pic.twitter.com/evzVX8l3N3— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 12, 2021
Girgensons missed all of last season with a serious hamstring injury that required surgery. He has returned to regular duty this year, playing both center and wing during camp.
"It's an honor to be selected as one of the leaders and especially to be next to 'Okie' who's been a leader throughout the years," Girgensons said. "I've taken many notes from him so it's a honor. It means a lot to me to be next to him but we have a lot of leaders in that room."
The Sabres are one of five NHL teams currently without a captain. The others are the New York Rangers, Calgary, Arizona and Ottawa. There were seven of the 32 teams without a captain at the start of the week until Seattle named former Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano its inaugural captain on Monday and Columbus left the list Tuesday by selecting forward Boone Jenner.
Caggiula leaves practice early
Support Local Journalism
Granato had no update on winger Drake Caggiula, who limped off the ice and didn't return after toppling over from a collision with Jeff Skinner.
Practice got physical for a spell, with Cody Eakin accidentally popping Caggiula in the chin a few minutes earlier and Skinner taking a hard bump at mid-ice from Tage Thompson.
"We're preparing for a game obviously but we hope that the game feels easier because of the intensity of practice," Granato said. "So we're trying to deal with these guys in situations with very limited time and space to make plays and challenge them in that regard. "
Dahlin is staying on 'D'
Granato categorically doused chatter from Toronto radio host Jeff Marek and said there's no truth that the Sabres may use defenseman Rasmus Dahlin at forward much like the club did in the early 1980s with Hall of Famer Phil Housley.
"I can tell you absolutely none," Granato said. "It's funny actually. And crazy. No, there's no truth to that. So we'll stick with shifting guys to center and the wing but 'D' to forward."
After further review I
Okposo appeared to score a goal in a power-play drill Tuesday but the puck actually went on the mesh rather than in the net. The players all stopped thinking the puck was in, until it was spotted on the outside.
Defenseman Mark Pysyk added levity to the situation with a referee-like instant replay announcement to his teammates: "After reviewing the play, the puck was outside the net and we have no goal."
Pysyk used some Wes McCauley emphasis on the no-goal call and even spiced it by waving his arms before quickly returning to his position.
After further review II
General Manager Kevyn Adams said rookie JJ Peterka took his bid to make the roster to the last day before the team opted to send him to Rochester.
"What we saw as a staff as coaches and management was everything that were looking for and what we're building here in Buffalo," Adams said during an appearance on WGR Radio. "Competitive, good speed, goog puck battles, can make plays. Really good teammate. Can shoot the puck. He really is an exciting player for us moving forward.
"There's a lot that he can learn, he can play a lot of minutes. The staff with Michael peca and Mike Weber, these are great coaches. He'll learn from them and he's also going to have some really quality teammates down there. We're excited about him. We think this kid is going to be a really good player for us for a long time."