Sabres notebook: Up from taxi squad, Will Borgen, Brandon Davidson give defense a lift

For a taxi squad defense pairing, Will Borgen and Brandon Davidson were more than adequate for the Buffalo Sabres in Monday night's game against the New York Islanders. Coach Ralph Krueger has no qualms about using them again.
With Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour on the Covid-19 protocol list, Borgen and Davidson each played their first game since appearing in the AHL 11 months ago.
They both had 47% Corsi ratings in the game, but the Sabres had 60% of the shots on goal when the pair was on the ice, with the Islanders managing just four in the game against them. Borgen played 14:43, had a key shot block on a penalty kill and was second on the team with three hits. Davidson played 11:36. Neither was on the ice for a goal against in the 3-1 loss.
The Buffalo Sabres’ makeshift defense corps couldn't overcome its miscues during a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center.
"It was nice. I was pretty excited when I heard I was in the lineup. I had to shake off some rust, but I felt pretty good," said Borgen, the Sabres' fourth-round pick in 2015. "I was breathing pretty heavy the first period, just not used to the speed, controlling my energy, whatever it is, but after after that, I felt pretty dang good out there."
"That was hard," Davidson said of his layoff, which extended to his five-game stint last year with the San Jose Sharks. "I had a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, definitely a few nerves, but I think that’s what I relish a little bit is kind of having that emotion for the game. ... I thought I had a good start and it was something to build on."
It was Borgen's fifth NHL game, having played four for the Sabres near the end of the 2018-19 season. He has played 140 in Rochester the last three years. Last season, he had one goal, 10 assists and a plus-6 rating in 61 games.
"I've been around these guys for a bit and I think it just comes down to being comfortable with people out there and having confidence," Borgen said. "Obviously a little bit nervous still, even though it wasn't my first game, but it's been like 11 months since I played a hockey game. So those nerves are always there for the first game each year, but I felt fine."
Meanwhile, it was No. 176 in the NHL for Davidson, 29. He's played for six NHL teams and has played 211 games for four AHL clubs, including 34 last year for Stockton in the Calgary organization.
"It’s been a wild ride for me," said Davidson, who was put back on the taxi squad for Tuesday's game. "I know I’ve played on a lot of different hockey teams. I’ve gone into a lot of different locker rooms and had to learn a lot of different systems and new faces. It’s honestly just been a blast. ... One thing that I’ve always kind of been proud of is that these challenges that do come my with new teams and new cities, that I’ve been able to find my way. And here again in Buffalo, I’m still trying to find my way."
Both players praised the work of development coach and taxi squad leader Matt Ellis in getting them prepared. Krueger said the work came through.
"Davidson and Borgen have both been extremely important for our team here and they put a healthy pressure on our 'D' corps," Krueger said. "They keep you honest when you watch them step in and play a game like they did last night, and that does give us confidence in our depth we didn't know we had. ... They stepped right into the system as if they played all 11 games, not just yesterday. That's just a really good find out of a disappointing loss. You try to find the sunshine and they were certainly big parts of it."
NHL offers clarification
An NHL spokesman said Montour and McCabe were inadvertently listed on the Covid-19 protocol list Monday and they came off Tuesday. So did Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar, who skated for the first time Tuesday morning. Prior to Tuesday's game, the NHL announced defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen had also been removed from the list. Ristolainen and Taylor Hall both were listed Feb. 2 and were the first Sabres named by the league. The only Buffalo player left on the list is forward Casey Mittelstadt.
The league said the Montour-McCabe confusion was over clearances to practice and play games. Further testing was needed before the pair could take the ice in Tuesday's game, but they did not need to stay on the list Monday once they were cleared for practice.
Negative shot history
"The Sabres still do just enough to stub their toes, and it makes a difference on a nightly basis because there are too many good teams in the East Division," writes Mike Harrington.
Here's the historical rundown of the Sabres' shotless third period Monday night:
• It was just the fourth time in franchise history that the Sabres did not have a single shot in a period and the first time it has happened in Buffalo.
• The other times were Feb. 19, 1981, in a 5-2 loss in Montreal; Jan. 16, 1999, in an 1-1 tie at Ottawa in which Dominik Hasek stole a point as Buffalo was outshot 39-15; and Oct. 7, 2011, in a 4-1 win over Anaheim in Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland.
The Ducks had an 11-0 edge in the third period in Finland, but couldn't beat Ryan Miller. The Isles had a 12-0 edge on the Sabres in the third period Monday, but didn't beat Linus Ullmark.
Schedule changes
The NHL announced that the Sabres' postponed home games against Washington from Feb. 11 and 13 have been rescheduled to March 15 and April 9, both at 7 p.m.
The March 15 date means the Sabres now have 17 games in March and the added game takes away their only scheduled two-day break of the entire month. They had been slated to be off Feb. 14 and 15.
On the power play
Victor Olofsson's power-play goal Monday made him the first NHL player to record power-play points in six straight games since Boston's David Pastrnak (Dec. 23, 2019, to Jan. 4, 2020) and the first Sabres player to do so since Daniel Briere in 2005. Dave Andreychuk holds the franchise record at 11 games in 1992-93.