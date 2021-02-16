Sabres notebook: Up from taxi squad, Will Borgen, Brandon Davidson give defense a lift

It was Borgen's fifth NHL game, having played four for the Sabres near the end of the 2018-19 season. He has played 140 in Rochester the last three years. Last season, he had one goal, 10 assists and a plus-6 rating in 61 games.

"I've been around these guys for a bit and I think it just comes down to being comfortable with people out there and having confidence," Borgen said. "Obviously a little bit nervous still, even though it wasn't my first game, but it's been like 11 months since I played a hockey game. So those nerves are always there for the first game each year, but I felt fine."

Meanwhile, it was No. 176 in the NHL for Davidson, 29. He's played for six NHL teams and has played 211 games for four AHL clubs, including 34 last year for Stockton in the Calgary organization.

"It’s been a wild ride for me," said Davidson, who was put back on the taxi squad for Tuesday's game. "I know I’ve played on a lot of different hockey teams. I’ve gone into a lot of different locker rooms and had to learn a lot of different systems and new faces. It’s honestly just been a blast. ... One thing that I’ve always kind of been proud of is that these challenges that do come my with new teams and new cities, that I’ve been able to find my way. And here again in Buffalo, I’m still trying to find my way."