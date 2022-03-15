Sabres Notebook: Time to move past Heritage hype, prepare for road trip

It's now time for the Buffalo Sabres to return to the regular portion of their schedule. No huge hype. No huge venues. Take the momentum from Sunday's Heritage Classic victory over Toronto into their games Thursday in Edmonton and Friday in Calgary.
"I just think we take the experience from it and use it, mature from it, realize that we're starting to take some steps here," alternate captain Kyle Okposo said Tuesday in HarborCenter. "I think it was definitely a positive step in the right direction. Every game is a new game. We're going into a couple of really tough buildings on a back to back and we're looking forward to the next challenge."
"When you play Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl," said coach Don Granato, referring to Edmonton's stars, "and then Calgary thumped us pretty good and that's the next one, I don't think we'll have any problem confronting the realization."
The Sabres lost at home to Calgary, 5-0 in November.
"We need to prepare well for what's ahead," Granato said. "I think we all enjoyed the last few days. It was great. Great memories to play that outdoor game and have success in it. But I think we understand we need to move on."
It's rare for one regular season game to become a lifetime memory, but Okposo said the win over the Leafs will stand the test of time.
"To have this type of opportunity, I thought it was a great thing for our guys to grab on to and be themselves on and off the ice. And to elevate I think was really exciting," Adams said in an interview with The Buffalo News.
"That one's gonna stick with me for sure," Okposo said. "From the practice to the family skate to having some fun before the game with the (Will Ferrell "Semi-Pro") outfits to the whole experience to how the game went, to the snow. Everything couldn't have been better. I was just really happy and proud of the group that we were able to have some fun, but then dial it in and buckle down and play a really good hockey game."
Girgensons ready to return
Zemgus Girgensons, who has played just one game since Jan. 15, is fully healthy and likely to play Thursday. He returned to a line in practice Tuesday with Okposo and Cody Eakin, a trio that was a big factor in Buffalo's 5-1-1 start.
"It's awesome. We had a good start to the season there as a line," Girgensons said. "And I'm just happy to be back on the ice with all the guys and seeing that line together again brings excitement to see what we can do."
Girgensons, who has seven goals and five assists, was able to take part in Saturday's outdoor practice and said the team remains focused even with the specter of the trade deadline coming on Monday.
"At this time of the year, it's really easy to turn it off, turn off the mindset to grind, still play like you care," he said. "That's happened before where at this time of the year, guys will just call it quits. And I don't see any quit in this team right now."
Tropics talk
Okposo on the "Flint Tropics" basketball uniforms the players wore into Tim Horton's Field as an ode to the 2007 Ferrell basketball flick: "We had originally planned to go 'Canadian tuxedos' (denim on denim) but obviously Tampa did that in Nashville a few weeks ago (prior to their Stadium Series game).
"So then we were just sitting talking about it and 'Eak's' (Eakin) mentioned it and everyone's like, 'Yep, let's do it.' In a perfect world, we would have loved to get all of our own numbers, but he just ordered whatever we could find."
Roster notes
• The Sabres put center Mark Jankowski on waivers Tuesday, with the hopes of getting him to Rochester. Jankowski, who has two goals and three assists in 19 games, has played in just one of the last 11 games.
• Granato said it's unlikely that defenseman Casey Fitzgerald would make the road trip as he missed practice again Tuesday. Fitzgerald suffered an upper-body injury Thursday against Vegas, apparently during his fight against Keegan Kolesar. Blueliners Will Butcher (lower body) and Colin Miller (upper body) have both been out since January but will be on the trip and could get into the lineup in advance of Monday's trade deadline.
"They're gearing up toward game shape and I'm comfortable with where they're at," Granato said.
• With Girgensons back, winger John Hayden was the odd man out in practice Tuesday as he skated on the extra line with Jankowski and Anders Bjork. Hayden's ice time has been under 10 minutes in each of the last three games.