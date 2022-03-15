Sabres Notebook: Time to move past Heritage hype, prepare for road trip

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Heritage Classic win vs. Leafs: 'All of us all in together' "To have this type of opportunity, I thought it was a great thing for our guys to grab on to and be themselves on and off the ice. And to elevate I think was really exciting," Adams said in an interview with The Buffalo News.

"That one's gonna stick with me for sure," Okposo said. "From the practice to the family skate to having some fun before the game with the (Will Ferrell "Semi-Pro") outfits to the whole experience to how the game went, to the snow. Everything couldn't have been better. I was just really happy and proud of the group that we were able to have some fun, but then dial it in and buckle down and play a really good hockey game."

Girgensons ready to return

Zemgus Girgensons, who has played just one game since Jan. 15, is fully healthy and likely to play Thursday. He returned to a line in practice Tuesday with Okposo and Cody Eakin, a trio that was a big factor in Buffalo's 5-1-1 start.

"It's awesome. We had a good start to the season there as a line," Girgensons said. "And I'm just happy to be back on the ice with all the guys and seeing that line together again brings excitement to see what we can do."

Girgensons, who has seven goals and five assists, was able to take part in Saturday's outdoor practice and said the team remains focused even with the specter of the trade deadline coming on Monday.