Sabres notebook: Taylor Hall 'open' to returning to Buffalo next season

UNIONDALE – This is not the season Taylor Hall envisioned when he brought his Hart Trophy-winning talents to the Buffalo Sabres.
Hall, a 29-year-old left wing, entered Thursday with zero goals in his last 19 games. His coach, the man who convinced Hall to choose the Sabres over a number of suitors, is potentially on the hot seat as the Sabres were last in the National Hockey League with 15 points before their game against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum.
Yet, for all that’s gone wrong, Hall told the media following the morning skate Thursday that he is open to returning to Buffalo next season.
“Yeah, I’m open to anything,” said Hall, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres in October. “It’s not like I’ve had an amazing statistical year by any means so far this year. Just in saying that, I think I’ve enjoyed my time here. I really like the guys, the coaching staff, the way we’re treated as players and like we said from the start, my agent and myself, we’re open to anything. I was never treating this as a one-year thing. I was always coming into it open-minded and we’ll have to see what happens here, if there’s interest on their side. But yeah, of course I have interest.”
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun recently reported there is mutual interest between Hall and the Sabres in extending the relationship beyond this season.
Entering Thursday, Hall had not scored since the season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14. He is no longer skating on the top line with Jack Eichel and is learning a new position on the Sabres’ dynamic power play.
Despite those struggles, Hall ranked fourth on the team with 12 points in 20 games. He had a minus-14 rating and his 19:34 average ice time per game was third among all Sabres forwards, trailing only Eichel and Sam Reinhart.
As the morning skate wrapped Thursday in Nassau Coliseum, Krueger and Hall had a lengthy chat on the ice.
Krueger coached Hall with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010-13, before Hall went on to win the Hart Trophy with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18.
“He’s definitely matured in a good way as a character,” Krueger said of Hall. “He’s a fabulous addition as a person in our room and he has a calmness to him that he didn’t have as a younger player. He definitely starts – when things aren’t going well – with a finger pointed at himself and not at anybody else. I find that in the conversations very impressive, the way he’s working on it. … I’m expecting that Taylor will explode here at some point. He has been working hard, he has been creating Grade A chances and mathematics should be on his side here.”
Hall likely will be among the top players available if he reaches unrestricted free agency this summer. The Sabres are projected to have $34.225 million in cap space, but there are several notable players that could need new contracts.
Jake McCabe, Eric Staal, Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour, Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. The Sabres’ restricted free agents include Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju.
Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams will have the option to trade Hall before the April 12 deadline and then try to sign Hall this summer.
Morning skates
Ralph Krueger isn’t a fan of morning skates.
The 61-year-old coach preferred to not have his players skate the morning of game days last season, opting to use that time for rest and video meetings. However, the truncated schedule has forced Krueger to adjust.
The Sabres did not practice Wednesday, a day off mandated by the collective bargaining agreement. The team didn’t skate Monday in Buffalo before departing for New York. So, Krueger is forced to use morning skates as a way to prep for opponents.
“The important thing is gathering energy,” said Krueger. “With the pace of games, we have found this rhythm gives them a free head day, which they had yesterday. We do a little bit more teaching than we would usually do on game days in a regular-patterned season. We use the morning to activate the minds, get them into the space of how we want to play strategically, introduce the opposition and we have a pretty standard pregame skate to activate the body, the timing, the hands and so on.”