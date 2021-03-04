Sabres notebook: Taylor Hall 'open' to returning to Buffalo next season

Entering Thursday, Hall had not scored since the season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14. He is no longer skating on the top line with Jack Eichel and is learning a new position on the Sabres’ dynamic power play.

Despite those struggles, Hall ranked fourth on the team with 12 points in 20 games. He had a minus-14 rating and his 19:34 average ice time per game was third among all Sabres forwards, trailing only Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

As the morning skate wrapped Thursday in Nassau Coliseum, Krueger and Hall had a lengthy chat on the ice.

Krueger coached Hall with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010-13, before Hall went on to win the Hart Trophy with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18.

“He’s definitely matured in a good way as a character,” Krueger said of Hall. “He’s a fabulous addition as a person in our room and he has a calmness to him that he didn’t have as a younger player. He definitely starts – when things aren’t going well – with a finger pointed at himself and not at anybody else. I find that in the conversations very impressive, the way he’s working on it. … I’m expecting that Taylor will explode here at some point. He has been working hard, he has been creating Grade A chances and mathematics should be on his side here.”