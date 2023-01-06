Sabres Notebook: Tage Thompson relishes 'rewarding feeling' of All-Star nod

Tage Thompson didn’t know why he was called into Don Granato’s office Thursday by the Sabres coach and General Manager Kevyn Adams.

Thompson wasn’t concerned. He had a hat trick in the previous game, scoring the game-winner to lift the Sabres to an emotional, 5-4 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals in Capital One Arena. With a wry smile on his face, the 25-year-old center listened attentively as Granato gradually revealed the news.

Mike Harrington: For Tage Thompson, good things come in 3s as Sabres continue to pay tribute to Damar Hamlin That one will be a special one for sure," Thompson said. "That's a cool game. For it to end the way that it did means so much and for me to have a big part in that it really feels special for me."

Thompson will represent the Sabres and the Atlantic Division at the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla. His selection by the league’s hockey operations staff reaffirmed what has become obvious over the past year: He’s among the best in the sport.

This is the latest accomplishment in Thompson’s meteoric rise from member of the Sabres’ taxi squad during the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season to legitimate superstar. He’s silenced everyone who wondered if his breakout 38-goal campaign was an aberration.

“It’s been a tough journey, tough road, and I’ve definitely faced a lot of adversity along the way,” Thompson told reporters following practice Friday. “So, I think it just makes you grateful for where you’re at in your career now. It makes you not want to take things like this for granted. So just something I’m going to be able to enjoy, something that I’ve worked for. So, it’s going to be a rewarding feeling.”

Entering play Friday, Thompson ranked second in the NHL in goals (30), only three less than Connor McDavid, and third in points (55) only 36 games into the season. He has 29 goals and 52 points in his last 29 games. His three games of at least three goals helped him become the third-fastest Sabres skater to reach 25 goals in a season (31 games).

Only Pat LaFontaine (26 games, 1992-93) and Alexander Mogilny (28 games, 1992-93) reached the milestone in fewer contests. Sam Reinhart never scored 30 goals in a season for Buffalo. Jack Eichel reached the mark once when he totaled a career-high 36 in 2019-20.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Thompson’s ascent began last fall when he moved from wing to center at Granato's request. It allowed Thompson to use his size, speed and strength to command the middle of the ice. He earned a seven-year, $50 million contract in August after totaling 38 goals and 68 points in 78 games. The 30-goal milestone was reached in the Sabres’ 65th game of the season.

Another Sabres player can still earn an All-Star nod. Fan voting opened Thursday night to determine the final two skaters and one goalie in the Atlantic Division. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is the most likely candidate, as the 22-year-old has 10 goals and 39 points through 35 games. Voting runs through Jan. 17.

“He’s earned it, he deserves it and I think it’s actually going to help him as it did Dahlin last year,” Granato said of Thompson. “We’re all considering him amongst some of the elite in the league and moving into that peer group. When you go through an All-Star experience, you get closer to that experience.

"You get closer to that realization and as long as you’re the person and personality type to work hard, that’s a really powerful and productive bonus. It worked very well for Dahlin last year. … I think that will be the same affect for Tage and, again, he’s earned the right to be there.”

World juniors

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich, a first-round draft pick in July, finished the IIHF World Junior Championship with seven goals and nine points in seven games after the 18-year-old scored in Czech’s loss to Canada in the gold medal game.

Isak Rosen, a fellow Sabres prospect, had two goals and six points in seven games for Sweden, which lost the bronze medal game to the United States. He and Kulich will return to Rochester this weekend to continue their rookie seasons with the Amerks.

Center Noah Ostlund, whom Buffalo drafted 16th overall in July, had one goal and four points. He’s spending the season with Djurgardens IF of Sweden’s second-tier league where he has 11 points in 19 games. Ostlund plans to attend the Sabres’ morning skate Saturday in Buffalo.

On the mend

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju’s recovery from a lower-body injury reached another phase this week with the 23-year-old beginning rehab skates with development coach Mike Ansell. Jokiharju has missed 10 consecutive games since blocking an Evgeni Malkin slap shot in KeyBank Center on Dec. 19.