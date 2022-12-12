Sabres notebook: Tage Thompson named NHL's second star of the week

Tage Thompson's remarkable five-goal, six-point game in Columbus earned the Buffalo Sabres center another accolade Monday afternoon.

Thompson was named the NHL's second star of the week for his historic performance in a 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets on Wednesday. He would have taken the top spot had it not been for a quiet two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins to end the week.

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren was named the first star and Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was the third. It's the second consecutive week the Sabres had a player on the list, following Dylan Cozens' selection as the NHL's second star last Monday. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was named the first star of the week on Oct. 24.

“It’s awesome to be recognized in that light," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "Obviously we had Dylan as a second star a week ago. We had Dahls, I believe, might have been first star earlier in the year. When you look at the whole of that, three different players, I feel it’s a great barometer of what’s ahead for the group and the team.

"Those players were not able to achieve what they did without other guys being competent around them. They’re separating themselves from their peers around the league with help of their teammates here, and I think it’s a good indicator that our collective game is improving when you have three different players in that situation. You can’t do that without a team getting better and better and better."

By scoring five goals, including four in the first 16:40 of the first period in Columbus, Thompson became only the second player in franchise history to reach that mark in a single game. He finished with five goals and an assist with nine shots on goal in only 13:56 of ice time.

"It was pretty wild," Thompson recalled following practice Monday. "I don’t think I ever expected something like that to happen. You take a look back now and kind of enjoy it, but at the same time, you’ve got to move on. There’s a lot more hockey to play and a lot more things to focus on now."

Thompson was only the fourth player since 2011 to score five goals in a game, joining Patrik Laine (Nov. 24, 2018), Mika Zibanejad (March 5, 2020) and Timo Meier (Jan. 17, 2022).

Only six seven players have scored six in a game, none since Darryl Sittler in 1976, and the single-game record is seven, which is held by the now-defunct Quebec Bulldogs' Joe Malone, who accomplished the feat on Jan. 31, 1920.

Thompson, 25, is one of nine players in NHL history to record multiple games of three or more goals and six or more points in a season. He is the second skater in Sabres history to record multiple six-point games, joining Pat LaFontaine (1992-93).

Amid his second season playing center, Thompson leads the Sabres in goals (21), points (41) and shots on goal (130). Entering Monday, he ranked third in the NHL in goals, fourth in points and third in shots on goal.

"Obviously, he's had a great week ," said Sabres winger Jeff Skinner, a linemate of Thompson's. "He had that huge game and not many guys have done that. So anytime you're doing something that's setting records or people are talking about not having been done before, it's pretty impressive. So, he deserves it. I think the two before were well-deserved and hopefully we can keep those coming."

Injury update

Winger Vinnie Hinostroza returned to practice Monday from an undisclosed injury that's kept him out of the Sabres' lineup the past five games. The team says he remains day to day and, though rejoining the group is a sign of progress, he'll need more time before returning to game action.

Additionally, the Sabres didn't have an update on defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury suffered when blocking a slap shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos.

Kulich to WJC

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich, a forward with the Rochester Americans, was named to Czechia's preliminary roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

Kulich, a first-round draft pick of the Sabres in July, has five goals and 14 points in 22 games with the Amerks. He represented Czechia at the last world junior championships, which were moved to August because of Covid-19 cases.

Kulich had two goals and eight points in seven games at the tournament, and he skyrocketed up draft boards this spring with his showing at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

The Sabres have two other prospects set to compete at world juniors this month: winger Isak Rosen and center Noah Ostlund, both of whom will represent Sweden.