Sabres Notebook: Tage Thompson is latest addition to Covid protocol list

"We saw some real positive growth and efficiency for the guys coming off of Covid protocol, day by day getting back to normal quicker and then actually getting above normal than when they went into it because we've had so much time to practice and condition," Granato said. "So we feel we got guys even back above where they were when this practice sequence started. And that was an objective."

Around the boards

• Tampa Bay was supposed to be on a back-to-back but its game in New Jersey was postponed so the Lightning instead came directly here and practiced Monday. At 23-9-5, the Bolts are tied with Florida for first overall in the NHL standings but are just 2-3-1 in their last six games.

• The Sabres' 5-1 win here on Oct. 25 snapped a seven-game losing streak to Tampa Bay. Buffalo is 5-18-2 in its last 25 meetings with the Lightning. The Sabres are 0-3-2 in their last five games overall, with the last win coming Dec. 16 in Minnesota.

• Fitzgerald on his quick postgame chat following the Dec. 29 loss to New Jersey with his father, Tom, who is the Devils' general manager: "I wish I could have been a little bit more rubbing his face in it. Obviously, he got the better of it, they got the better of us there but you know what? We'll play them again and we'll get them back."

