Sabres notebook: Special teams could provide pathway to snapping skid

PHILADELPHIA – The unrest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres was described by coach Ralph Krueger as “white noise.”

The 61-year-old insists the criticism about the Sabres’ performance – a 6-14-3 record with an NHL-worst 15 points – fuels him to orchestrate a turnaround. Yet, following a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Islanders on Sunday, Krueger seemed no closer to a solution than when he and his players first hit the road last week.

“It’s not a fun time,” bemoaned Krueger. “These aren’t easy times, but truly they are times where you could grow and learn if you take the right lessons out of it. We need to find lessons right now and really evaluate everything that’s within our control as coaches and work together with the players to pull ourselves together. The only way we’re going to get out of this is with a group effort.”

In preparation for their sixth game in eight days, Krueger opted to not have the Sabres practice Monday in Philadelphia. His players had off-ice workouts and will hold a morning skate before they wrap up the road trip with a game Tuesday night against the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center.