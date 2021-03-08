Sabres notebook: Special teams could provide pathway to snapping skid

PHILADELPHIA – The unrest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres was described by coach Ralph Krueger as “white noise.”
The 61-year-old insists the criticism about the Sabres’ performance – a 6-14-3 record with an NHL-worst 15 points – fuels him to orchestrate a turnaround. Yet, following a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Islanders on Sunday, Krueger seemed no closer to a solution than when he and his players first hit the road last week.
“It’s not a fun time,” bemoaned Krueger. “These aren’t easy times, but truly they are times where you could grow and learn if you take the right lessons out of it. We need to find lessons right now and really evaluate everything that’s within our control as coaches and work together with the players to pull ourselves together. The only way we’re going to get out of this is with a group effort.”
In preparation for their sixth game in eight days, Krueger opted to not have the Sabres practice Monday in Philadelphia. His players had off-ice workouts and will hold a morning skate before they wrap up the road trip with a game Tuesday night against the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center.
Buffalo, amid a seven-game losing streak, has scored the fewest 5-on-5 goals in the NHL and was shut out in each of its last two games against the Flyers. However, it was the Sabres’ defense that had Krueger concerned following the series on Long Island.
The Sabres allowed a combined seven goals in the second period of the latter two matchups. Confidence has been an issue. Star players have earned scoring chances early in games, only to miss the net or have the opposing goalie make a big save.
When frustration mounts, the opponent scores and the Sabres tend to not respond well to adversity. Special teams could be a solution against Philadelphia (12-7-3), which has surrendered 15 goals while losing three of its last four games.
Entering Monday, the Sabres’ power play and penalty kill ranked third and ninth in the NHL, respectively. Buffalo has played sixth consecutive games without allowing a power-play goal, the first time the team has accomplished that feat since Dec. 4-16, 2018.
The Flyers, meanwhile, have the league’s 22nd-best power play and are 28th on the penalty kill.
The problem is Buffalo's had only three power play opportunities over its last four games, although it scored on one delayed penalty in Nassau Coliseum.
Creating chaos in the offensive zone is always a sound strategy to try to lure opponents into a mistake.
Defensemen helped in that regard Sunday, as Rasmus Dahlin, Jacob Bryson, Brandon Montour and Colin Miller showed a willingness to jump into the play. Montour found an open lane backdoor and missed the net after receiving a perfect pass from Jack Eichel; Dahlin drew the Islanders out of position prior to Jeff Skinner’s goal by skating deep into the zone; and Miller scored for the Sabres by firing a shot from the right circle.
Lottery note
Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported Monday that the NHL outlined proposed changes to the draft lottery in a memo circulated to teams.
According to Johnston, the NHL is looking to limit teams to no more than two lottery wins in a five-year period, prevent teams from jumping more than 10 spots and reduce the number of picks decided by the lottery from three to two.
Under the proposed changes – which will require the approval of the NHL's Board of Governors – the Sabres would draft no later than third overall if the season ended Monday.
The Sabres have drafted in the top 10 for eight consecutive years and currently have the best odds to select first overall in 2021.