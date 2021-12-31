Sabres Notebook: Skinner, Hinostroza could return; Dahlin rues Olympic decision

Dahlin also feels bad for his countrymen who were sent home from Edmonton when the World Juniors were prematurely halted this week because of burgeoning numbers of Covid-19 cases. Dahlin won a silver medal in the tournament for Sweden in Buffalo in 2018.

"With the Juniors, it's especially sad for the guys that can't play one more time (because they'll be too old)," Dahlin said. "When I played World Juniors, it's probably one of the most fun tournaments you can do in your career. And those guys had a great start, too (going 2-0), so it stinks for sure."

Dahlin skated a season-high 27:04 in Thursday's game, the second-high total of his career for a regulation game. He has five points in his last five games and has 20 points for the season, one off Kyle Okposo's team lead.

Getting a jump

Because of the league's extended holiday break and their own run of Covid cases, the Bruins have had their last six games postponed and have not played since Dec. 16. Ellis said the Sabres want to be particularly strong from the opening faceoff while Boston is trying to find its footing.

That has been a big problem for Buffalo of late, as it has given up the first goal in eight of its last nine games.

"We saw what we had coming out of a lot shorter break than what Boston's gone through just in terms of timing, just in terms of how the bodies feel," Ellis said, referring to the 2-0 hole the Sabres dug after one period Wednesday against New Jersey. "Our start's going to be crucial, just setting our pace and that compete level, and getting out ahead of the game. We want to make sure we're assertive enough and not waiting for the game to happen to us."

