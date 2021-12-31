Sabres Notebook: Skinner, Hinostroza could return; Dahlin rues Olympic decision

BOSTON – Wingers Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza are off the Covid-19 protocol list and could be back in the Buffalo Sabres' lineup against the Boston Bruins Saturday in TD Garden.
Skinner and Hinostroza rejoined the club for practice Friday and assistant Matt Ellis, filling in while head coach Don Granato remains on the list, said both players are lineup options for Saturday's matinee.
"We'll have discussions now that we've wrapped up today on what that's going to look like," Ellis told The Buffalo News after practice in Boston University's Walter Brown Arena. "But both will be available, if that's the direction we decide."
No other players will be coming off the list for Saturday's game and Ellis will continue to run the bench while Granato remains out. Also sidelined are forwards Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Zemgus Girgensons, and defenseman Jacob Bryson.
Ellis said Thursday on Long Island that Granato is in constant communication with the staff via video call before games and during intermissions. Skinner and Hinostroza were asymptomatic and have missed the last two games, losses to New Jersey and the New York Islanders.
"I'm definitely hoping to be back," said Skinner, who is second on the team with nine goals this season. "This is all up to the coaching staff and trainers but I'm hoping to, so we'll see."
Skinner said he spent the week isolating in his house while talking to family and friends on FaceTime.
"I was able to work out a little," he said. "I've got a small gym set up in my garage so fortunately, I could keep active and try to be ready as soon as I can come back."
Hinostroza entered the protocol Dec. 20 and Skinner followed the next day. The NHL and NHLPA shortened the time vaccinated players had to spend in isolation from 10 days to five on Wednesday, allowing the pair to return.
Unless a makeup game is inserted into their schedule early next week, the Sabres don't play again until Thursday against San Jose so it's likely they could have a full roster by that game.
Double disappointment for Dahlin
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said he has been doubly disappointed with what's been going on in international hockey in recent days, with the NHL's decision to pull out of the Olympics in Beijing followed by the Covid-induced cancellation of the World Junior Championship in Edmonton.
"Obviously, I really wanted to go, play for my country and have a chance to play in the Olympics again," said Dahlin, who played for Sweden in South Korea in 2018. "But I know I'm not the guy who decides all that, so you've just got to live with it."
Dahlin also feels bad for his countrymen who were sent home from Edmonton when the World Juniors were prematurely halted this week because of burgeoning numbers of Covid-19 cases. Dahlin won a silver medal in the tournament for Sweden in Buffalo in 2018.
"With the Juniors, it's especially sad for the guys that can't play one more time (because they'll be too old)," Dahlin said. "When I played World Juniors, it's probably one of the most fun tournaments you can do in your career. And those guys had a great start, too (going 2-0), so it stinks for sure."
Dahlin skated a season-high 27:04 in Thursday's game, the second-high total of his career for a regulation game. He has five points in his last five games and has 20 points for the season, one off Kyle Okposo's team lead.
Getting a jump
Because of the league's extended holiday break and their own run of Covid cases, the Bruins have had their last six games postponed and have not played since Dec. 16. Ellis said the Sabres want to be particularly strong from the opening faceoff while Boston is trying to find its footing.
That has been a big problem for Buffalo of late, as it has given up the first goal in eight of its last nine games.
"We saw what we had coming out of a lot shorter break than what Boston's gone through just in terms of timing, just in terms of how the bodies feel," Ellis said, referring to the 2-0 hole the Sabres dug after one period Wednesday against New Jersey. "Our start's going to be crucial, just setting our pace and that compete level, and getting out ahead of the game. We want to make sure we're assertive enough and not waiting for the game to happen to us."