Sabres notebook: Seth Appert returns to coach Amerks after whirlwind trip to NHL

After a whirlwind three days with the Buffalo Sabres, Rochester Amerks coach Seth Appert was able to catch his breath Monday and return to his team.

But he had quite a story to tell.

It was about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams called Appert to tell him that interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis were in Covid-19 protocol. Appert was needed in Pittsburgh, and faceoff was less than five hours away.

"I packed first, showered, got in the car, started heading to Pittsburgh as safely as possible, but I was probably going a little too fast," Appert joked on a video call Monday from Blue Cross Arena. "I made it on time around 6:40 but had to get a rapid test and wait 30 minutes for that. I wasn't going to walk on the bench in a middle of a period so I watched the first period from the video room and then joined Kevyn from there."

Adams was the Sabres' head coach during the 4-0 defeat, and the club learned late that night that Granato and Ellis had been cleared from protocol and would be driving to Boston for Saturday's game. In their place, Appert ran his first NHL practice Friday in TD Garden.