Sabres notebook: Seth Appert returns to coach Amerks after whirlwind trip to NHL

After a whirlwind three days with the Buffalo Sabres, Rochester Amerks coach Seth Appert was able to catch his breath Monday and return to his team.
But he had quite a story to tell.
"I didn't feel panic at all. I just was in disbelief," Granato said.
It was about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams called Appert to tell him that interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis were in Covid-19 protocol. Appert was needed in Pittsburgh, and faceoff was less than five hours away.
"I packed first, showered, got in the car, started heading to Pittsburgh as safely as possible, but I was probably going a little too fast," Appert joked on a video call Monday from Blue Cross Arena. "I made it on time around 6:40 but had to get a rapid test and wait 30 minutes for that. I wasn't going to walk on the bench in a middle of a period so I watched the first period from the video room and then joined Kevyn from there."
Adams was the Sabres' head coach during the 4-0 defeat, and the club learned late that night that Granato and Ellis had been cleared from protocol and would be driving to Boston for Saturday's game. In their place, Appert ran his first NHL practice Friday in TD Garden.
"I appreciate the trust that Donnie and Kevyn placed in me that day to run meetings with the team and then to run practice," Appert said. "That was good experience, and I appreciate the way the players competed in that practice. They competed hard and had a real purposeful 30-minute practice when it could have certainly not been that way."
Appert said he and the Sabres' staff spent Friday night doing their prep for the game – and watching the shorthanded Amerks battle to a shootout loss against Syracuse while being run by assistants and former Sabres Adam Mair and Mike Weber.
"I have a great staff. ... I felt extremely confident and how comfortable with how things will be run while I was gone," Appert said.
Appert said Saturday's 3-2 loss in Boston, a game the Sabres led through two periods, was a tough one for the players and Granato to take. But he said he felt a big difference from that game to the 4-1 loss against the Bruins March 20 in KeyBank Center. Appert was also on the bench for that one after the firings of Ralph Krueger and Steve Smith the day before.
"There was a lot of honesty in the effort and intentions that day to put themselves in position to win that game. You felt for the group, felt for Donnie," Appert said. "The difference right now between when I was on the bench that first game against Boston at home ... I thought was significant in the style Donnie is trying to implement, trying to get them to play. I think there's traction there, and you can feel that traction. But now you've got to stay with it in those moments of adversity and then fight to get some results to keep building more belief."
Another change
A restructuring of the Sabres’ scouting department included the dismissal of another hockey operations employee.
Sources told The Buffalo News that amateur scout Rob Riley was let go amid the various changes made in recent weeks. Riley, a 66-year-old former college head coach, had been with the Sabres since 2017 and is the second employee to leave the team in recent weeks.
Charlie Mendola, formerly assistant general manager of LECOM Harborcenter, also left the team after spending four-plus months as the Sabres' director of hockey strategy, sources said.
Adams, amid his first season as the Sabres' general manager, revealed to the media last week that Jeremiah Crowe will head the pro scouting department and Jerry Forton is now in charge of amateur scouting. The Sabres were previously using a model where every scout reported to Crowe, who was named director of scouting in June. Six scouts are currently working under Crowe, Forton and director of analytics Jason Nightingale.
Riley previously spent seven years as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his coaching career included 19 years with Army from 1986 through 2004. He is based in Boston and scouted across the United States for the Sabres.
Injury updates
Granato expressed hope Monday that center Jack Eichel (upper body) will be able to return before the end of the season. Granato told the media following the morning skate that he recently spoke to Eichel, who has experienced some improvement while rehabbing the injury that has kept him out of the Sabres’ lineup since March 7.
Goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) is week to week, and the Sabres plan for him to return before the end of the season. Forward Rasmus Asplund (upper body) may return to practice this week and is closer to returning to the lineup.
Defenseman Jacob Bryson (undisclosed) did not skate Monday morning after suffering an injury with 3:30 remaining in the third period Saturday in Boston. Bryson is day to day, according to Granato, and is showing progress.
Meanwhile, Appert said center Arttu Ruotsalainen returned to Amerks practice Monday, skating for the first time since the team's Covid-19 pause began earlier this month. The AHL does not announce players in Covid protocol, and Ruotsalainen was not believed to be dealing with any injury prior to the pause. He sat out his first game of the season Friday. The Amerks host Cleveland at 6 p.m. Wednesday.