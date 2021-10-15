Sabres Notebook: Robert Hagg has a block party on defense in opener

The dirtiest work on the stat sheet from the Buffalo Sabres' opener? An easy call.

In his debut with the team, defenseman Robert Hagg blocked a game-high six shots and played nearly 3½ minutes of penalty-killing time out of his total of 19 minutes, 41 seconds. Three of his blocks came on one second-period penalty.

"That's what I'm trying to bring every night, play hard, play physical and blocking shots when you have to do that," said Hagg, who played the last four years in Philadelphia and was acquired in July as part of the Rasmus Ristolainen trade. "I think that's something everybody can do. I don't know if I can say I was lucky last night to block a couple but it's part of my game and I tried to do that to help the team win.

"My game without the puck has always been my strength. Right now I want to keep pushing that but I want to still take another step and play with the puck, make plays, the correct plays at the right time. And just evolve as a player."

Hagg is familiar with KeyBank Center from his days with the Flyers and said he was pumped by the atmosphere he saw here Thursday even though the announced attendance was only a shade over 8,400.