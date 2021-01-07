Sabres notebook: Riley Sheahan looking to convert tryout into contract

After seven full seasons with four NHL teams, forward Riley Sheahan couldn't get a contract during the short 2020 offseason. He took a player tryout offer with the Buffalo Sabres and it's starting to look like a good match.

The season-ending injury to Zemgus Girgensons is one reason there's an opening for Sheahan, 29. But his versatility and play in camp is another. He can play center and is currently on left wing with Curtis Lazar and Tage Thompson. Bottom-6 forward roles are important and competition for them is generally fierce. Veterans are often a good fit.

"It's a tough role in that sometimes you don't get the glamour and the offensive opportunity that generates confidence and things like that," Sheahan said. "But you've got to have thick skin. You've got to do little things right for your team. And I think a lot of the time the teams that are willing to do that have a lot of success."

Zemgus Girgensons' season-ending injury a 'big loss' for the Sabres It's a significant loss for the Sabres, as Girgensons is their top defensive forward and a stalwart on the penalty kill.

Sheahan, who is from St. Catharines, Ont., had eight goals and seven assists in 66 games for Edmonton last year. His career highs in goals (14) and points (36) were both set in Detroit and he's also played for Pittsburgh and Florida. He said he enjoyed a fall conversation with Krueger about role players and agreed to come to Buffalo.