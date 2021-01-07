Sabres notebook: Riley Sheahan converts tryout into contract

"The conversation was clearly about the specialists that we have, and the respect we have for specialists here in Buffalo," Krueger said. "Players that play roles for us that maybe aren't as sexy for the outside world or aren't measurable by statistics are extremely important for us to build a winning culture here. We need players to just do things right. We need pros that can lead by example. ... We see him as a role player, as a specialist. And as the kind of personality you need in your group to to win hockey games."

Sheahan grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan but often came to KeyBank Center to see the Sabres because it was closer to his home and tickets were cheaper. He said Michael Peca, Dominik Hasek, Chris Drury and Curtis Brown were his favorite players.

"Stability is nice and sometimes it's hard to find in this career but you learn new things everywhere you go," he said. "I think I've sort of found the mindset that's going to work for me. I think everything Ralph said on the phone has added up to how training camp has been. It's just been a great atmosphere here. You feel free playing on the ice, you feel loose but at the same time there's a strategy set in place that holds everyone accountable. It's been a lot of fun."

Cozens, Quinn may skate Friday

How Dylan Cozens used the terrain around Whitehorse to prep for Sabres camp While adventure sports are beloved in the isolated region, hockey is often the talk of the town, as citizens of the Yukon Territory’s only city monitor from afar their beloved son, Dylan Cozens.