Sabres Notebook: Rest days are part of the plan for Craig Anderson

The Buffalo Sabres' two practices Thursday included five goalies instead of the six who have been taking part in training camp. Veteran Craig Anderson was missing but coach Don Granato said that's all part of the team's plan.

The 41-year-old Anderson, who agreed to return to the Sabres this year for his 20th NHL season, played 30 minutes in Tuesday's preseason home opener against Philadelphia and Granato said he emerged fine from it.

The Sabres have lots of room in their schedule during the preseason – and during the regular season without Olympic-induced compression this year – to give Anderson time off as they see fit. Granato said they intend to do that.

"Anybody in their 40s knows that's a lot different than being in your 20s and this is a sport dominated by the ability to play at a physically high level," Granato said in KeyBank Center. "The work to rest ratio is totally different for Craig."

Granato said Anderson's experience puts him at a different level of preparation as well. Last year, the Sabres often left it up to Anderson to work it out with goalie coach Mike Bales about which games he would play. It's likely the veteran will have the same kind of leeway this season.

"We recognize that as an organization and as a coach," Granato said. "When you're thinking of your team, they need less than a young guy does to get prepared for the next game. That's the positive. Craig Anderson knows how to get himself ready for the next game. Guys like Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons the same thing.

"They have such an incredible sense of objective and that's why they're still in the league. They don't need the repetitions that the other guys benefit from. They've benefited from those repetitions over the years."

Hitting the highway

The Sabres went old school for their trip to Columbus for Wednesday night's game, taking a bus to and from the Ohio capital as opposed to their normal preseason mode of a flight the morning of the game.

The team said it took a pro-active approach because of several travel issues involving its scheduled plane trip, including ripple effects across the country caused by Hurricane Ian.

A large group of players bused to Columbus on Tuesday and the four prospects who played back-to-back – Brandon Biro, Linus Weissbach, Isak Rosen and Filip Cederqvist – headed there Wednesday morning. Virtually the entire roster for the game consisted of players either ticketed for the AHL or who spent recent time there and are used to bus trips.

Granato knows all about busing in and out of Columbus after playing for the Columbus Chill of the ECHL from 1991-93 and coaching the club in its final two seasons from 1997-99.

"Actually in a weird, probably odd, sick way, it felt good. It felt like hockey," a smiling Granato said. "Circumstances dictated that we did that. We talked to the guys and there was genuine curiosity and excitement of 'Let's do it.'

"It's a lot easier to do it when you know you only have to do it once, let's be real with that. It was a one-off situation."

The Sabres flew to their exhibition opener Sunday in Washington and are flying to Pittsburgh for the final road exhibition Oct. 7. The team said it has no changes to its travel plans in the offing.

A report from the Columbus radio crew on the stream shown back to Buffalo said the Sabres were looking for a new charter air company. The team said that report was incorrect.

Roster cuts coming

The Sabres still have 55 players in camp but that number should get cut dramatically this weekend, likely after Saturday's exhibition matinee here against Pittsburgh. The Rochester Amerks open camp on Monday, and the bulk of their expected lineup remains in the Buffalo camp.

Thursday was the first day NHL teams could put players on waivers, and there was no activity by the Sabres. Former Sabres/Amerks players JS Dea (Arizona) and C.J. Smith (New York Rangers) were among those waived Thursday.

Mersch signs AHL extension

Amerks captain Michael Mersch will continue to lead the club as the 29-year-old signed a one-year AHL contract extension Thursday through the 2023-24 season. Mersch had career highs in goals (26), assists (28) and points (54) last season, his second in Rochester.