Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade

Rasmus Ristolainen received his change of scenery in July, but he’s still enduring the same struggles that led to his departure from Buffalo.

Ristolainen and the Philadelphia Flyers are 14 points out of a playoff spot, and will try to snap their second 10-game winless streak of the season when the former Sabres defenseman returns to KeyBank Center to face his former team at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In some ways, the trade to Philadelphia has worked out for Ristolainen. Individually, underlying metrics show that Ristolainen has made a greater impact offensively at 5-on-5, and he’s been a workhorse for the Flyers, averaging 21:09 of ice time in 36 games. It’s possible, if not likely, Ristolainen will be traded again before the March 21 deadline, which would give the pending unrestricted free agent another chance at trying to experience the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in his nine-year career.

Team success remains elusive for Ristolainen. The Flyers have already made a coaching change and seem to be on the precipice of a rebuild. General Manager Chuck Fletcher’s major roster moves went bust, including the deal to send defenseman Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round draft choice and a 2022 second-round selection to Buffalo for Ristolainen.