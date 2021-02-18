Sabres notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen not expected to join team on road trip

Sabres have zero players on Covid protocol list for first time since Feb. 1 The Buffalo Sabres do not have a player on the Covid protocol list for the first time since Feb. 1.

“What we're enjoying, of course, is his increased physicality defensively,” Krueger said of Dahlin following the morning skate Thursday. “His gaps and his reads defensively have been improving daily, and of course the magic that he can create offensively is exciting. ... It is the defensive game, it's the game without the puck, it's the ability to play against top lines where him and (Miller) really had to step up and play a much bigger defensive role for us here the last couple of games with the bodies out, and I thought they did an excellent job.”

Waiting game

Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie, told the media following the morning skate that he feels “really good” after his stay on the Covid-19 protocol list. The former first-round draft pick did not have symptoms, but NHL protocols prevented him from working out.

Cozens is accustomed to the quarantine process. He estimated that he has spent approximately 35 days alone in a hotel room since Hockey Canada’s camp in Red Deer, Alberta, ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship.