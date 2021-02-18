Sabres notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen not expected to join team on road trip

Rasmus Ristolainen, the leader among all Buffalo Sabres defensemen in ice time per game, was deemed eligible to resume workouts Tuesday after a 14-day stay on the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol list.
Ristolainen, though, isn’t expected to join the Sabres for their four-game road trip against the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. Coach Ralph Krueger told the media after the team’s morning skate Thursday in Washington’s Capital One Arena that Ristolainen likely will remain in Buffalo out of an abundance of caution because the 26-year-old needs to regain his stamina.
“With Risto, we’re going to take our time,” Krueger said ahead of puck drop against the Capitals. “You can see the writing on the wall, that he needs more space to get his energy level up. Every one of us that had Covid has a different pathway back. His will still take some time. I really don’t expect him to join us on this trip. So, that’s actually what we’re expecting. We hope for everything to be sped up. We aren’t going to rush anybody back in.”
The NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list does not say whether a player tested positive or was deemed a close contact. Krueger’s comment, though, indicates that Ristolainen, like some of his teammates, had a bout with Covid-19.
Among the nine Sabres previously on the protocol list, Curtis Lazar, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Jake McCabe told the media they each tested positive and experienced symptoms. Taylor Hall, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens produced positive tests, but said they were asymptomatic. Rasmus Dahlin was deemed a close contact. Krueger had symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Sabres will play the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. in Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
“You realize this thing's real, and it's no joke,” said Lazar, who had symptoms for about four days. “Us guys that had it, kind of talking about our symptoms and what we're going through, it's really interesting the wide range of symptoms and how guys can be affected.
“In all honesty, I thought I was in the clear just from the time we were in quarantine to when I tested positive. I think there's three, four, maybe even five days that went by until I tested positive. But that just shows how scary this thing can be.”
Though the Sabres have depth on defense, Ristolainen’s absence creates a hole at even strength, on the power play and when killing penalties. Ristolainen, in his eighth season in Buffalo, has totaled two goals with four assists while averaging 23:34 across 10 games. He and Hall were placed on the Covid-19 protocol list Feb. 2 when the Sabres’ season was paused after a two-game series in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils Jan. 30-31.
Ristolainen is a key cog on the power play and penalty kill, both of which ranked among the top 11 in the NHL entering Thursday. Ristolainen and McCabe were also one of the top defense pairs in the NHL before the pause.
Among 86 defense pairs to play at least 75 minutes together at 5-on-5 this season, Ristolainen and McCabe rank eighth in limiting an opponent’s shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. In Ristolainen’s absence, Dahlin and Colin Miller took on a bigger role against the Islanders on Monday and Tuesday.
The Buffalo Sabres do not have a player on the Covid protocol list for the first time since Feb. 1.
“What we're enjoying, of course, is his increased physicality defensively,” Krueger said of Dahlin following the morning skate Thursday. “His gaps and his reads defensively have been improving daily, and of course the magic that he can create offensively is exciting. ... It is the defensive game, it's the game without the puck, it's the ability to play against top lines where him and (Miller) really had to step up and play a much bigger defensive role for us here the last couple of games with the bodies out, and I thought they did an excellent job.”
Waiting game
Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie, told the media following the morning skate that he feels “really good” after his stay on the Covid-19 protocol list. The former first-round draft pick did not have symptoms, but NHL protocols prevented him from working out.
Cozens is accustomed to the quarantine process. He estimated that he has spent approximately 35 days alone in a hotel room since Hockey Canada’s camp in Red Deer, Alberta, ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship.
“Yeah, I was adding up the days and since I think like November 25th, I’ve quarantined like 35 days or something, just in a hotel room,” Cozens said. “So, it’s been a lot for sure. It’s just something I’ve learned to deal with. You know, it is what it is. I was obviously disappointed when I found out I tested positive and had to do it again. But it’s just something you’ve got to battle and now I kind of don’t have to worry about it for a while.”
With a capacity of 19,200 for Sabres games, KeyBank Center will be able to seat approximately 2,000 fans under the current guidelines.
Reverse retro schedule
The Sabres’ Reverse Retro alternate jerseys will make their season debut against the Devils in KeyBank Center on Feb. 25, the team announced Thursday. The white uniform also will be worn at home for the two-game series against Philadelphia on Feb. 27-28, March 11 against Pittsburgh, March 16 against the Devils and April 6 against the Devils.
On March 16, the Devils will wear their green Reverse Retros. The Sabres were supposed to debut their alternate look last week, but the postponement of two games impacted their plans.
McDonnell debut
Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni Declan McDonnell, a Lake View native and seventh-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October, made his professional debut with the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night, recording an assist and two shots on goal in a 5-2 loss to Utica.
McDonnell, an 18-year-old winger, can play in the American Hockey League until his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers, begins its season in the Ontario Hockey League.