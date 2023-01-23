Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Dahlin's thought on All-Star snub is 'I guess the fans want to see forwards'

DALLAS – Rasmus Dahlin was smiling when he said it, but you could tell he was a little confused when asked about why he didn't get selected for the Atlantic Division team in the NHL All-Star Game.

After Tage Thompson was the Buffalo selection made by the NHL's operations department, the Atlantic players voted into the game by fans were Toronto's Auston Matthews, Boston's David Pastrnak and Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Atlantic does not have a defenseman on its roster, and there are only five blueliners in the entire game out of the 44 players selected by the NHL and fans. Dahlin isn't going, even though he's second in the NHL among defensemen in both goals (13) and points (52).

"I guess the fans want to see forwards. It is what it is," Dahlin told The Buffalo News after Monday's morning skate in American Airlines Center. "I'm going on vacation and I'm going to have a good time, but, obviously, I want to be there. That's just how it goes."

The silver lining of the snub, of course, is Dahlin will get more than a week's rest and is going on a warm-weather respite with some teammates. After the Feb. 1 game against Carolina, the Sabres don't play again until Feb. 11 against Calgary. Dahlin is third in the NHL in ice time at 26:10 per game, behind only Colorado's Cale Makar (27:09) and Los Angeles' Drew Doughty (26:13), so he can use the time off.

"The rest is well needed for sure," Dahlin said. "A few of us are going to have a good time. Mental break and also a physical break. So I'm excited for that, too. Some days you've got to take your day off if you have to, but I think the body gets used to it.

"And I'm better now with taking care of my body off the ice and I'm eating better. I'm sleeping better. Every minute feels like you have to take care of when you're not playing. So it's fun. I can't complain. I like to play."

Dahlin made his All-Star debut last year in Las Vegas, getting wowed by the locker room full of top players and spending lots of time with fellow Swedish star Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay.

From that experience, he had some advice for All-Star rookie Thompson.

"I told him it's very easy to just look around and enjoy the time, but I told him to play, to go for it, really go for it," Dahlin said. "People want to see his skill and what he's good at. So I'm super excited for him. I'm going to watch. I want him to do something sick out there and have a blast. I'm sure he's going to do it a few times more in his career, but enjoy this moment, for sure."

Miller finds a home

Former Sabres defenseman Colin Miller has made a seamless transition to the Dallas defense, playing much more like he did in Vegas than he ever did with the Sabres. Miller entered Monday's game with three goals, 10 assists and a plus-20 rating that was fourth on the team. He was averaging 16:31 per game.

Miller signed a two-year, $3.75 million contract with Dallas in July after three mostly frustrating years with the Sabres. He had two goals and 12 assists in 38 games for Buffalo last year, often finding himself on the injured list or as a healthy scratch.

"That's behind me now. I don't want to focus on that," Miller said. "It was frustrating for me when I was there and we're here now. We have a great team and there's been more opportunity here for me.

"Colin has gotten better and better for us," said Dallas coach Peter DeBoer. "For me, it's all about consistency. We know his 'A' game is good enough to be really good in the NHL level on a nightly basis. It's making sure you keep your game at the 'A-B' level and those 'C-D' games are few and far between.

"His Buffalo experience, I've only talked to him a little bit about it. I think he dealt with some injuries and things, but I think that has him appreciate his health and the situation right now."

Miller said he's been particularly impressed with the season Dahlin has had on the Buffalo blueline.

"It was just a matter of time before he has one of those crazy breakout years," Miller said. "But 'Dahls' is a guy who should be playing great hockey for a long time. It's great to see where he is now."

Nailing a draft

If you want an example of striking it rich in the NHL draft, look no further than what the Stars did in the first two rounds in 2017.

At No. 3 overall, the Stars took defenseman Miro Heiskanen and by 2020, he posted the fourth-highest playoff point total for a defenseman in league history as the Stars got to Game 6 of the Covid Stanley Cup final before losing in Edmonton to Tampa Bay.

At No. 26, the Stars took goaltender Jake Oettinger, who entered Monday's game with the Sabres with 21 wins, a 2.20 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. At No. 39, they took All-Star winger Jason Robertson, whose 31 goals had him fifth in the NHL and one behind Buffalo's Thompson.

Two picks before Robertson at No. 37, the Sabres made a big mistake in taking Swedish center Marcus Davidsson. The Sabres never signed him and he did not play in the NHL.