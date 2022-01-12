Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Dahlin could get the nod to make All-Star debut

Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this When you sit through annihilations like Tuesday's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Stanley Cup champion Bolts, a Sabres' turnaround still feels a long, long way away, says Harrington.

"It's a battle. It's challenging, for sure. It's fun," he said of those matchups. "You can't make a mistake, because they'll score. You have to focus in for 60 minutes, and you have to really dig in and you have to really be prepared."

Coach Don Granato has been effusive in his praise of Dahlin in recent games, and has adopted him as his runaway No. 1 defenseman.

"Everybody's talked about how prolific he is, and he is a prolific talent," Granato said. "But he hasn't been to that level, yet. And so, if he gets a chance to do that, that's much like the player from the American league getting called up for his first time. It's a whole other level, a world of confidence can come from that type of experience.

"There's very few guys that both kill plays and transition plays in the league. And that's why he's an elite defenseman. And he's just going to get better at both. He is getting better at both as we watch and he's starting to identify with how to become better with what his skill sets are."

Why not keep Quinn?

It's time: Jack Quinn aims to add thunder to Sabres' lineup in debut vs. Lightning Quinn, the 20-year-old who was the Sabres' No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, was a 52-goal scorer for the Ottawa 67s in his final year of junior hockey. After two goals in 15 games at Rochester in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, Quinn tore up the AHL this year.