Sabres notebook: Rasmus Dahlin arrives in Buffalo, set to practice Friday

Don Granato won’t have to wait long to have a prominent member of the Buffalo Sabres’ core on the ice at training camp.

Rasmus Dahlin, the recent recipient of a three-year, $18 million contract, is expected to practice with the Sabres in front of fans in LECOM Harborcenter on Friday after missing the first two days of on-ice sessions.

The 21-year-old defenseman arrived in Buffalo on Wednesday, hours after his agents and the Sabres agreed to terms on the contract, but he had to go through the NHL’s Covid-19 testing protocols Thursday.

“I’m excited,” declared General Manager Kevyn Adams. “This is a great signing for him to come in, now have the ability to continue to grow, to continue to get better. As talented as Rasmus is, and I say that about all our guys, doesn’t matter what age, but when you’re that age and already have had that much experience and you’re still that young, this is an amazing opportunity for him to take the next step in his career.”