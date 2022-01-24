Sabres Notebook: Racist incident in ECHL involving Malcolm Subban's brother is 'disturbing'

Crisis in the crease: Sabres turn to Dell and Houser with Luukkonen and Subban out Coach Don Granato said his "inclination" is to start Dell on Thursday night when the Sabres hit the road to meet the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators in Bridgestone Arena.

Sabres coach Don Granato said General Manager Kevyn Adams has spoken to Malcolm Subban, who is out for the season after surgery on his arm last week.

"I've obviously thought about him quite a bit and I will connect with him as soon as I can here," Granato said. "Kevyn reached out to him and had a good conversation with him. ... We haven't seen him because he's been out. But I'm looking forward to connecting with him and certainly hope he's doing well, both with the family and his surgery. It is sad and disturbing."

Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo, the first Black player to compete for the University of Minnesota hockey program, endured taunts during his youth days and said the incident disturbed him as well.

"I've been through that before and I've had that feeling and it's not a good one," Okposo said. "And I can understand the rage that he displayed after. It's something that cuts you to the core for sure. And it's a difficult thing that we're still dealing with things like this in our society in today's day and age in 2022."

Okposo went on to call social media "garbage" and said it plays a big factor in inflaming emotions.