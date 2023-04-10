NEW YORK – Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen and other prospects of the Buffalo Sabres will experience postseason hockey in Rochester this spring.

The Amerks officially qualified for the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs and sit second in the North Division after winning both of their games over the weekend. They’re 7-0-3 in their last 10 and hold a one-point lead over third-place Syracuse with three games to go, beginning Friday night in Rochester against Belleville.

In Cincinnati, the Sabres’ ECHL affiliate clinched the Central Division with a 47-14-9 record to reach the postseason for the second year in a row under coach Jason Payne. Buffalo natives Patrick Polino and Justin Vaive have 53 and 51 points, respectively, for the Cyclones.

The scenario in Rochester is what Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and associate general manager Jason Karmanos envisioned when filling the Amerks’ roster with several young, drafted prospects such as Kulich, Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Filip Cederqvist, Tyson Kozak, Linus Weissbach, Aleksandr Kisakov and Brett Murray.

Brandon Biro, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, has been arguably the Amerks’ best all-around player with 16 goals and 51 points in 49 games. The 24-year-old did not receive a game in Buffalo because the Sabres’ forwards have been relatively healthy this season, and Biro was injured when Rousek was recalled to fill a spot in the lineup last month against Montreal because Tage Thompson was unable to play through an upper-body injury.

The prospects in Rochester will be able to learn from postseason hockey as Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka did last spring when the duo helped the Amerks reach the North Division final.

Of the prospects, Kulich is closest to helping the Sabres in a prominent role. Drafted 27th overall by Buffalo last summer, the Czech forward has 23 goals and 45 points in 60 games. Kulich, 18, has the size, strength, shot and offensive instincts to play in the NHL, but he’ll need to show management that he’s reliable enough defensively to make the jump next season.

Rosen, whom the Sabres drafted with the 2021 first-round pick acquired for Rasmus Ristolainen, has 14 goals and 35 points in 61 games as a rookie with the Amerks. He’s a tremendous skater with high-end offensive instincts but needs to gain strength and learn how to play on the perimeter less often.

Biro, Rousek, Murray and Weissbach could be depth options for the Sabres next season, while Kisakov, Cederqvist and Kozak will need more time to continue to develop their games in the AHL.

The Amerks’ goaltending tandem has been solid this season since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen joined the Sabres in November. Malcom Subban has a .916 save percentage in his last seven starts, and he has earned Rochester at least one standing point in each of his last nine appearances. Michael Houser has a .908 save percentage in 20 games, his most in the NHL since 2014-15.

This will be the Amerks' second consecutive playoff appearance under coach Seth Appert, who has led the club to combined record of 83-69-22 during his three seasons, the first of which didn't include a postseason because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rochester finishes the regular season with a three-in-three this weekend with home games against Belleville and Cleveland before hitting the road to play the latter Sunday at 3 p.m.

Award watch

It’s no secret these might be Craig Anderson’s final days in the NHL. Anderson, 41, had his wife, Nicholle, and two boys, Jake and Levi, at Madison Square Garden to watch the Sabres’ morning skate Monday.

The on-ice workout occurred a few hours after it was announced that Anderson is the Sabres’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The award is voted upon and presented by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Anderson won it in 2017 following a season in which he took multiple leaves of absence from the Ottawa Senators to be with his family while Nicholle received treatment for a rare form of throat cancer. She was declared cancer-free that May, as Craig led the Senators to within one win of the Stanley Cup final.

Anderson was voted as the Sabres’ nominee because he’s played at a high level during his 20th season in the NHL. He has a .908 save percentage in 25 appearances. It's possible his final game will be Thursday in KeyBank Center against the Senators.

"It's the love of the game, at the end of the day," Anderson told The Buffalo News after the morning skate Monday in New York City. "You don't play for the recognition; you play because you love the game. It's a kid’s game, and I feel very lucky and fortunate to be able to play at this level, at this age, for as long as I have.

"At the end of the day, it's because I enjoy going out there and battling with the guys and being around the group. That's the main thing. Hockey's fun. Still is fun, still having a good time out there. It's not work. It's not a job. It's just me out there acting like I'm 20 years old still."