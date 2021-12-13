Sabres Notebook: Prospect Jack Quinn tests positive for mono, out until after Christmas

On the road

The Sabres' two wins on the road (2-9-1) are tied with Montreal for the fewest in the NHL, and Buffalo's next trip is a difficult one. Buffalo will face the Jets (13-9-5) in Winnipeg on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by games in Minnesota and Pittsburgh on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

While the Sabres earned a point in the shootout loss to Washington on Saturday, they have been outscored 53-28 during a 1-9-2 skid that dates to a 5-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 18.

"We can sit here and play the poor-me card, but the fact is, that will distract us from continually getting better," Granato said. "And we know our guys have such a high ceiling, we have to just keep doing that and it's going to turn. I feel it with our group, when that's going to happen. We just have to make sure we keep getting closer to it, rather than stepping back, and to (do) that, you have to be fearless and you have to keep moving forward."

Power to WJC

Sabres recent No. 1 draft choice Owen Power made Canada's final roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship, which is scheduled to run in Edmonton from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.