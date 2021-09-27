Sabres notebook: Preseason opens Tuesday, and what's with Aaron Dell's number?

It's only preseason, but the Buffalo Sabres have an actual NHL game Tuesday night for the first time in nearly five months as they open their exhibition schedule in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. It's a 7 p.m. game in Nationwide Arena and will be on WGR Radio. There is no local television.

"It's a great feeling to play games again against a team, with fans and all that," Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund said Monday in KeyBank Center. "It's going to be great to just be back on the ice. You're just trying to get back in your game shape and the timing and all that. It's a little bit off in the beginning of the season. So you're just trying to get in the rhythm and get into the games right away, so it's going to be fun."

The Sabres will have a morning skate in Buffalo and then head to the airport. They did not officially announce the game roster for the trip, but their afternoon practice session didn't end until about 2:45 p.m. Monday, so it seems likely that the morning session would contain the bulk of the players heading to the game.