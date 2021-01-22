Sabres Notebook: Players and coaches have a Bills-themed roadie to DC

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon started "themed road trips" when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays and continued them with the Chicago Cubs. Pick a theme, have the players dress to it and get some relaxation going rather than being all stuff-shirted with suits and ties.

The Buffalo Sabres went that route for their trip to Washington late Thursday afternoon and their theme was an obvious one: The Buffalo Bills.

With their partners from Pegula Sports and Entertainment heading to their first AFC Championship Game in 27 years Sunday in Kansas City, the Sabres donned Bills jerseys, caps and toques for the flight to the nation's capital.

"Guys from all over even if they're from Minnesota or Wisconsin all seem to have a soft spot for the Bills," Taylor Hall said Friday on a video call from Capital One Arena. "For myself, all my friends from Toronto are all Bills fans and have been cheering for them for ages. I never had an NFL team to cheer for before I signed here and it was kind of the perfect match."

Coach Ralph Krueger regularly texts support to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott and said earlier in the week he was blown away by the street celebration near his Elmwood Village home after Saturday's win against the Baltimore Ravens. He said the idea of a Bills theme developed organically.