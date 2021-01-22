Sabres Notebook: Players and coaches have a Bills-themed roadie to DC

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon started "themed road trips" when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays and continued them with the Chicago Cubs. Pick a theme, have the players dress to it and get some relaxation going rather than being all stuff-shirted with suits and ties.
The Buffalo Sabres went that route for their trip to Washington late Thursday afternoon and their theme was an obvious one: The Buffalo Bills.
With their partners from Pegula Sports and Entertainment heading to their first AFC Championship Game in 27 years Sunday in Kansas City, the Sabres donned Bills jerseys, caps and toques for the flight to the nation's capital.
"Guys from all over even if they're from Minnesota or Wisconsin all seem to have a soft spot for the Bills," Taylor Hall said Friday on a video call from Capital One Arena. "For myself, all my friends from Toronto are all Bills fans and have been cheering for them for ages. I never had an NFL team to cheer for before I signed here and it was kind of the perfect match."
Coach Ralph Krueger regularly texts support to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott and said earlier in the week he was blown away by the street celebration near his Elmwood Village home after Saturday's win against the Baltimore Ravens. He said the idea of a Bills theme developed organically.
"It was something the group had discussed, that the players and staff that feel they're part of the Bills' journey, go ahead and show it if you want," Krueger said. "It wasn't a big push. We didn't need to sell anything. A short conversation in a meeting prior to departure day and it was nice to see all the Bills' clothing and paraphernalia on the plane, and everybody is excited, of course."
The club tweeted a gallery of pictures of masked players and coaches heading to the plane showing off various Bills items, including Jack Eichel in a No. 17 Josh Allen jersey and Hall wearing Stefon Diggs' No. 14. Krueger wore a bright blue Bills cap in conjunction with a white Sabres mask. Rookie Dylan Cozens rocked an old-school standing Buffalo cap and Rasmus Dahlin's cap said simply "Billieve."
Reppin' #BillsMafia on our flight to DC today 🤙A thread:#LetsGoBuffalo | @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/EBqZYJO45N— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 21, 2021
"Not only is it cool to see how our guys respond," Hall said, "but driving around the city and seeing the support that the Bills have makes you want to accomplish that as a hockey team and see what kind of support we could have if we ever got that far."
Added Krueger: "Our focus needs to be on our games, but how can you as somebody feeling at home in Buffalo not be excited about what's coming up this weekend for the city, for the team and for sports in general? It's a great weekend in Buffalo."
If they want to catch any of Sunday's game, the Sabres will have to try to find streams while flying home. The NHL and Washington Capitals agreed to move Sunday's hockey game back from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid a conflict, so the Sabres will likely be en route to the airport and in the air through most of the football game.
Amerks open Feb. 5
The American Hockey League announced schedules for its abbreviated season Friday and the Rochester Amerks will play a 32-game slate that opens Feb. 5 against the Utica Comets in Blue Cross Arena.
The Amerks' slate will consist entirely of games against three teams: They will play 14 games against Utica (Vancouver/St. Louis), 12 games against the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) and six against the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus). Under New York State guidelines, the season is expected to start without fans. The Amerks will play under first-year coach Seth Appert and new assistants/former Sabres Mike Weber and Adam Mair.
Rochester will play half its 16 home games on weekends, with five on Fridays, two Saturdays and one Sunday. The Amerks close May 15 at home against Syracuse.
Much like the NHL, a Canadian Division was needed to deal with border issues and required realignment of most of the league, leaving the Amerks and their three opponents in the North Division. Rochester will not meet former North foes Belleville, Laval and Toronto this year.
Okposo could play Sunday
Sabres winger Kyle Okposo, who has yet to play this season due to a lower-body injury suffered near the end of the team's second camp scrimmage, was scheduled to take the warmup Friday, but his season debut will have to wait at least until Sunday's rematch.
"I wouldn't plan for Okie yet," Krueger said. "We really want to be smart and patient on it. There's a higher chance he'll step back in on Sunday. You certainly feel when he's gone. You feel that hole of what he brings you. It's good just to have him back on the trip. Pleased and excited to see him."