Sabres Notebook: Peyton Krebs gets the call to the middle in Don Granato's line flip

"I wish I could definitely go back and grab those a second try. Millsy made some good plays there," Krebs said. "I'd be worried if I wasn't getting opportunities, but I'm getting those opportunities. Those are gonna go in if I keep doing that."

Granato put the lines back together at practice Saturday, although he said it's no sure thing they'll stay that way. While Krebs said the switch was no big deal because he's done it plenty of times in his career at other levels, Granato cast a wary eye on it.

"I was concerned in the sense of, 'OK, I gotta watch this,' " Granato said. "The hope is he can integrate, move right to center and pick up. And I thought he did. And that's what we need in the future. We need that moving forward. Ahead in our franchise a year from now, do you know if these guys can do that? Wow, that's a major, major plus."

Granato said he feels Tuch is pressing offensively but reminded the winger of his shootout winner Wednesday night against Pittsburgh.

Observations: Sabres' winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner for Caps Ovechkin got his 41st goal of the season – and 771st of his career – to tie the game with 3:13 left in the second period and then beat Dustin Tokarski on a neat backhand in the third round of a shootout as the Capitals pulled out a 4-3 victory.