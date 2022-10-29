Sabres Notebook: Patrick Kane comes home but will it be the only time this season?

With the exception of the two seasons impacted by Covid-19, Patrick Kane has made an annual visit to Buffalo with the Chicago Blackhawks since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2007. It's possible this could be the first season of his career that the South Buffalo native would play at home more than once.

The Hawks will be in KeyBank Center on Saturday night and there's a good chance it could be Kane's final appearance in Buffalo with the franchise that he has helped lead to three Stanley Cups. Despite starting the season 4-3, the Blackhawks have widely advertised they are heading into a massive rebuild and the contracts of both Kane and captain Jonathan Toews are up after the season. The eight-year, $84 million deals have both players on $10.5 million cap hits.

It means Kane, 33, and Toews, 34, could be headed to contenders at the trade deadline come March or perhaps even sooner. Both have no-movement clauses they would have to wave. While injury and illness have eroded Toews' skills, Kane remains an elite NHL winger.

Kane didn't score in the season's first five games but hit the net in both Tuesday's 4-2 win over Florida and Thursday's 6-5 loss to Edmonton, a wild game the Hawks dropped on a goal by Leon Draisaitl with 37.8 seconds left.

Kane had scored with 3:11 to go on the rebound of a shot by former Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe to get the Blackhawks even and forge the fifth tie of the night.

"You tie it with three minutes left and you think you’re giving yourself a good chance at a point, and then (Draisaitl) finds those open areas,” Kane said after the game. “That’s what he’s so good at, that's why he scores so many goals. It would have been nice to get a point at least."

Playing on a line with newcomers Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou, Kane leads the Hawks in both assists (6) and points (8). For his career, he's up to second in franchise history in points (1,188) and assists (756) and he's third in goals (432). Saturday's game will be the 1,115th of his career, snapping a tie with former teammate Brent Seabrook for third on the club's all-time list.

"There’s going to be times throughout the season where you might go five games without a goal, but it’s probably more noticeable when it’s the beginning of the season,” Kane said after his goal against Florida. “So it’s nice to get one, but hopefully build off that and get hot here.”

Power vs. the Hawks

Sabres defenseman Owen Power is stoked to be getting another chance to play against Kane and Toews after watching many games in the United Center while he was playing for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League from 2018-2020.

"It will be pretty cool. When I was playing junior there, I was able to go see a lot of games," Power said. "Those two players have been unbelievable their whole career. So I think any time you go up against guys like that, it's kind of exciting to have the challenge and just to go out and compete against them."

In his first career meeting with Chicago in April, Power scored his second NHL goal in the season finale against the Hawks. Buffalo won that game on Casey Mittelstadt's overtime goal that closed the career of broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.

Lineup news

The forward lines at practice largely stayed the same Friday. The only notable change was that Victor Olofsson moved to Casey Mittelstadt's line with Jack Quinn and Vinnie Hinostroza skated on Dylan Cozens' line with JJ Peterka. Rasmus Asplund appears to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game on Saturday.

The Sabres don't announce their goaltending intentions but Craig Anderson is likely to get the call in this game after Eric Comrie started the previous two. Anderson has allowed just two goals in his first two starts.

With veteran Petr Mrazek on the injured list, the Blackhawks announced Friday that 23-year-old Arvid Soderblom will get his first start in goal this season against the Sabres. He went 0-2 with a 5.01 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in three games for Chicago last season after spending most of the year at Rockford of the AHL.

Fashion update

The Sabres practiced Friday with white gloves and white pants as they started to break in equipment they'll be wearing for their Reverse Retro jerseys, which make their debut Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

The team's new alternate jersey featuring the full red and black "goathead" look it wore from 1996-2006 does not debut until Nov. 22 against St. Louis.