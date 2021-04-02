Sabres Notebook: Paid crowd returns to KeyBank Center on Saturday night

To qualify as "fully vaccinated," fans need to have received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of the game.

Fans who don't meet those qualifications will need to show proof of a negative antigen test taken within six hours of puck drop, or proof of negative molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The fans’ return to games comes at a time when the Sabres, now 7-23-6, have shown encouraging signs under interim coach Don Granato. Buffalo snapped its franchise-record 18-game winless streak with a 6-1 win Wednesday and scored with 3.6 seconds remaining in regulation the following night to earn a point in what became a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Sabres are still at the bottom of the NHL with 19 points through 36 games. Since Granato took over as interim coach on March 17, Buffalo ranks 14th in the league in goals scored. Its 11-game home winless streak ended Wednesday and almost every player on the roster is performing better since former coach Ralph Krueger was fired.

Pride night