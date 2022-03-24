Sabres notebook: Owen Power, Devon Levi among prospects in action Friday

Power and Portillo helped the Wolverines secure the top seed last week with a victory in the Big Ten Championship game over Minnesota.

Drafted first overall in July, Power was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for a sophomore season that’s included three goals and 27 points in 30 games. The left-shot defenseman is expected to sign an entry-level contract with Buffalo at the conclusion of the postseason.

Portillo, a third-round pick of the Sabres in 2019, was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP after leading Michigan to the title, the latest achievement in a remarkable season for the 21-year-old. He has a 29-9-1 record, a .928 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average.

Their postseason success last weekend came at the expense of Minnesota. Johnson, a left-shot defenseman, was drafted 31st overall by Buffalo in 2019 with the pick acquired from St. Louis in the Ryan O’Reilly trade. Johnson is still only 20 years old and took another step in his development this season, totaling two goals and 18 points in 36 games as a junior.