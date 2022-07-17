 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Sabres notebook: Noah Ostlund showcased potential at development camp

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Development Camp

Buffalo Sabres player Noah Ostlund shoots during development camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Noah Ostlund’s NHL dream began at 9 years old with an invitation to Detroit.

Ostlund and his family traveled from Sweden to visit a close friend of his father’s, Mikael Samuelsson, who was in the final stages of a 13-year career that included a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008.

Samuelsson showed the Ostlunds around Joe Louis Arena. They walked through the dressing room, saw elite players Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg, and even stepped onto the ice.

“It was very cool,” Ostlund recalled.

Ostlund began playing hockey at 5 years old, but a career in North America wasn’t a thought until he toured the building and heard the roar of the crowd at a Red Wings game. Across the nine years that followed, he worked tirelessly to develop into a high-end junior hockey player and reached the Swedish Hockey League last season.

People are also reading…

Ostlund, now 18, moved one step closer to that dream July 7 when he was drafted by the Sabres in the first round, 16th overall, in Montreal. The playmaking two-way center then captivated the crowd at development camp in LECOM Harborcenter with his vision with the puck and quick hands. He scored a highlight-reel goal during the 3-on-3 tournament and assisted on another.

The Sabres signed Ostlund to a three-year, entry-level contract to ensure they hold his NHL rights. However, he plans to spend at least one season – he suggested two would be ideal – in Sweden with Djurgardens IF, which was relegated to the country’s second-tier league.

“Noah, his ability to move around the ice and the strength on the puck is incredible,” said Rochester assistant coach Michael Peca, a two-time Selke trophy winner during his 14-year NHL career as a center.

Ostlund’s instincts, on-ice vision, reliable defensive game and competitiveness made him the Sabres’ selection with their second of three first-round draft picks. He outperformed his peers in Sweden’s Under-20 league last season with nine goals and 42 points in 32 regular-season games before averaging more than a point-per-game in the postseason.

Like most teenage prospects in Sweden, Ostlund received very little ice time during his short stint in the Swedish Hockey League. He averaged just 6:59 in his 11 appearances with Djurgardens and totaled zero points. But the experience of playing against men prepared Ostlund for the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in May, when he ranked third on Sweden, and fifth overall at the tournament, with 10 points in six games to help the country win gold.

The Sabres used all three first-round draft choices on centers, selecting Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich at 9 and 28, respectively, overall. However, the club’s depth in the NHL – Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs and Casey Mittelstadt – likely will lead Savoie and Kulich to move, eventually, to wing. Ostlund, on the other hand, is positioned to remain down the middle. His speed, intelligence and competitiveness convinced the Sabres that he’ll stick at center, even at 5-foot-11.

“I will tell you Ostlund, for sure, has every single quality you would want in an NHL center other than size, and I just talked about the other attributes that I think will easily offset the size,” said Jerry Forton, the Sabres’ amateur scouting director. “When he went up to the SHL this year – in very limited minutes, I get that – they play him at center. He went to the under-18s, he played a couple games 25-plus minutes at center at the Under-18s on the gold-medal team, and I don’t know that we ever saw a drop off in his play.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Potential on defense

Vsevolod Komarov, a 6-1 right-shot defenseman, was home in Chelyabinsk, Russia, when he learned the Sabres drafted him in the fifth round. He beamed when recalling the outpouring of support from his teammates with the Quebec Remparts and the joy of his parents during the family’s celebration.

Sabres Development Camp

Buffalo Sabres player Vseolod Komarov (76) during development camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Komarov, the lone Russian prospect at development camp, is still learning the English language and admitted the communication barrier was challenging during his first season in North America. But his confidence was still apparent during our conversation. Komarov explained that he made the move to the Quebec Junior Hockey League because it was the best place for him to prepare for an NHL career. He wanted to adjust to the speed and physicality on a smaller sheet of ice.

Komarov loves watching the puck-moving skill of NHL defensemen Erik Karlsson and Cale Makar, but doesn’t model his game after anyone.

“I want to play my hockey,” he said. “I try playing good in the offensive zone. I want to be good all over the ice.”

Komarov, 18, was a force in one-on-one battle drills during practice, outmuscling older players for the puck. He’ll have to improve his skating, but his offensive instincts and shot are strengths.

First impression

Peca admitted Friday that he didn’t know anything about Aaron Huglen before development camp. Huglen, a center drafted in the fourth round in 2019, didn’t reach the University of Minnesota until he was 20 years old because of a serious back injury that required surgery and kept him off the ice for the 2019-20 season.

Huglen, though, showcased his mature, two-way game while in Buffalo last week. He’s poised to take another step as a sophomore with the Golden Gophers after a strong finish to his freshman season in the spring. He didn’t participate in the 3-on-3 tournament.

“Aaron Huglen, I had no idea who he was coming to this camp,” Peca said. “And to be honest, when I saw him on day one, the way he represents himself on the ice, his skill set on the ice, his habits on the ice, I would have thought he was 27 years old. He's the kind of guy that if you're on his team, you want to play with him, because he's just a solid hockey player. He doesn't make mistakes.”

Sabres Development Camp

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Topias Leinonen during its annual development camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Other notes

• Goalie Topias Leinonen missed all but one practice last week because of an undisclosed injury. The 2022 second-round draft choice is slated to play for JYP of Finland’s Liiga in the fall.

• No decision yet on where Kulich will play next season. The Czech center was selected by Cape Breton (QMJHL) in the CHL import draft. Sabres management will make the call if he moves to North America to play junior hockey, returns to Czech Republic’s pro league or joins the Amerks.

• Matej Pekar continues to rehab the shoulder injury that ended his season in March. He has yet to resume skating, but hopes to be ready for training camp.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

The Sabres' general manager has articulated his "Process" ad nauseum and did it again Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter: He's identifying a core for his team and letting that group develop and grow together. You're not blocking their ice time or their development path with big-ticket items, at least not now. And safe to say there was lots of happiness throughout the organization as development camp opened Wednesday with seven first-round picks and gobs of other talent on the ice.

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.

Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres

Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres

The Sabres' No. 1 pick of last week's draft in Montreal isn't on the ice this week in LECOM Harborcenter as he makes sure his shoulder injured in the WHL playoffs is 100 percent. The kid is bummed because this was his first chance to show people in Buffalo the massive talent the Sabres just acquired, and because he said Thursday it feels like he missed by only a week or two from being ready.

Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

A second-round pick in 2012, Comrie has a .905 save percentage in 28 NHL games since he made his debut during the 2016-17 season. He's been a reliable starter at the AHL level, recording a  .911 save percentage in 211 games played. He's won gold and silver medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship, respectively. 

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News