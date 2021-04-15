Sabres notebook: No. 1 pick Jack Quinn slides to center in Rochester

There was quite an interesting sight Wednesday night in Rochester's Blue Cross Arena.
Jack Quinn, the 52-goal winger the Buffalo Sabres selected with their first-round pick in last October's NHL draft, played center in the Rochester Amerks' 5-3 loss to Cleveland. And it wasn't some kooky experiment because the AHL club's roster is paper thin.
Quinn had two assists in the game and finished minus-1. The 19-year-old said it was his first time in the middle since minor hockey.
"I loved playing center, I thought it was a pretty good first game there for myself," Quinn told reporters afterward. "Obviously there's a lot of spots that need to be better. But I think I can adjust pretty quick, maybe a couple more games and I'll have that stuff figured out. And I think there's also some good things that came with playing center."
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and owner Terry Pegula attended the game. Adams said Thursday he was pleased with what he saw.
"One of the things we talked about around the draft last year was a lot of Jack Quinn's data and the numbers around him, he played almost as if he was a center," Adams said. "And there was always a thought with his abilities that if the OHL normal season would have happened, he likely would have played center. So we've always thought that's a possibility.
The Amerks play Friday at Cleveland and Quinn is expected to make his debut on Feb. 18 against Utica.
"He was tremendous yesterday, played very well, didn't look out of place. Versatility is a key ingredient to success for players and teams, so if we can have Jack learn and be comfortable at center, you can always shift to wing and he can play either wing."
Quinn played on a line with tryout signees Michael Mersch and Brent Gates. Mersch, 28, was signed to a tryout contract in February and has five goals and six assists in 17 games for Rochester. The Amerks are his fourth AHL team and he has played 394 games in the league. A former fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings, Mersch played 17 games for them in 2016. Gates was signed Tuesday after splitting time this year with two ECHL teams.
"Mike Mersch is such a rock to play with. I thought Jack going to center for the first time to have a guy to lean on like Mersch would be extremely beneficial for him," said Amerks coach Seth Appert. " ... We thought he would pair well with those guys and I thought they had a lot of shifts where they looked good together."
"Jack controlled the middle of the ice," Mersch said. "I don't know how often he's played center but it looked natural for him. There's a reason he's a first-round pick."
Quinn has two goals, seven assists and a minus-11 rating in 14 games for Rochester. The AHL was expected to be a big challenge for a 19-year-old who would have otherwise spent this year back in juniors and that's been borne out.
"My game has come a long way but I would say not satisfied with how I've been playing," Quinn said. "I'm a little frustrated with how I've been producing offensively. I'd like to be a lot better for sure. But I think there's also a lot of positives. I think my game has gotten better every game and week by week and I think that's a good thing in itself. And I think offense will will come, too."
Eichel to be re-examined in May
Adams indicated no decision has been made on surgery for Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who was shut down for the season this week due to a herniated disc in his neck. The GM said he had a video call Tuesday with "multiple doctors" as well as Eichel and his representatives to discuss the situation.
"The course of treatment was to rehab it, and to give it some time to see if the disc could move back to where the doctors were comfortable," Adams said. "And then the hope was that he could jump back in and play. Although there was slight improvements, there still wasn't a comfort from anyone that it was the right time to jump back into the lineup. ... The next steps were to shut Jack down for this season, continue to do his rehab and then we will re-examine him early into May and see where we are."
Adams reiterated that all parties feel Eichel will be 100% healthy at the start of training camp next season. The 2021-22 season is expected to have a start date much closer to normal, sometime in October.