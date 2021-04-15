Sabres notebook: No. 1 pick Jack Quinn slides to center in Rochester

"My game has come a long way but I would say not satisfied with how I've been playing," Quinn said. "I'm a little frustrated with how I've been producing offensively. I'd like to be a lot better for sure. But I think there's also a lot of positives. I think my game has gotten better every game and week by week and I think that's a good thing in itself. And I think offense will will come, too."

Eichel to be re-examined in May

Adams indicated no decision has been made on surgery for Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who was shut down for the season this week due to a herniated disc in his neck. The GM said he had a video call Tuesday with "multiple doctors" as well as Eichel and his representatives to discuss the situation.

"The course of treatment was to rehab it, and to give it some time to see if the disc could move back to where the doctors were comfortable," Adams said. "And then the hope was that he could jump back in and play. Although there was slight improvements, there still wasn't a comfort from anyone that it was the right time to jump back into the lineup. ... The next steps were to shut Jack down for this season, continue to do his rehab and then we will re-examine him early into May and see where we are."