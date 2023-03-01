The Vancouver Canucks have been perhaps the most dysfunctional team in the NHL this season, a directionless group that fired coach Bruce Boudreau, replaced him with Rick Tocchet, traded captain Bo Horvat and could be jettisoning more of their talent in the next couple of days.

Anybody getting out of Vancouver in 2023 is getting a fresh start, and that's a big reason Riley Stillman is so stoked about his new career chance with the Buffalo Sabres.

"I'm excited to come to a group that's young and coming in the right direction in the hunt for a playoff spot," Stillman said Wednesday during his introductory session with reporters in KeyBank Center. "It's fun playing hockey that matters every night and I'm just ecstatic to be here."

"I spoke with him on the phone and then had a conversation with him (Tuesday)," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "You could see he was very excited (Wednesday). He was head to toe in Sabre gear and ready to work out and get going."

Stillman couldn't practice Wednesday while immigration issues were being attended to and his debut in a game is up in the air, although the Sabres haven't ruled out Thursday's game in Boston. Whenever it happens, the 25-year-old has a distinct set of traits he feels he can bring to the lineup.

"The last couple of games I started to trend in a better direction," said Stillman, who had five assists and a minus-14 rating in 32 games for Vancouver. "I'm coming to bring in some sandpaper and some grit and to play hard and compete and try and earn my ice here. And that's all I can ask for is an opportunity. ... I bring in that old-school grit mentality and toughness, and I want to block shots."

Stillman's father, Cory, played 1,025 NHL games for six teams and was an eight-time, 20-goal scorer as a winger. He won Stanley Cups for Tampa Bay (2004) and Carolina (2006), the latter coming with Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams as a teammate on a club that beat Buffalo in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

"We talked today actually, some old memories of when I was kind of buzzing around the room as a kid folding towels and hanging out with the trainers and doing all that stuff and picking his brain and it is really cool," Stillman said of Adams.

Cory Stillman also played with Sabres forward Jeff Skinner at the beginning of Skinner's career with the Hurricanes in 2010. Father told son to remember what the atmosphere was like in then-HSBC Arena during that '06 playoff run.

"He said it's a market and a building ... It's always been a hard place to play. And I think that's what we're building here," Stillman said. "He was excited for me to come into a community like this that loves the game, that loves hockey, that loves where the team is going."

Even though Stillman hasn't practiced yet, Granato said he wouldn't hesitate to use him Thursday night in Boston if his immigration issues are resolved.

"These guys are at the point of the season that they're out, they've played a lot of hockey," Granato said. "So I'm not worried at this point yet that he's been out of practice, away for too long. And I think adrenaline, excitement can compensate for that in the short window."

Dahlin remains on the shelf

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin did not make the trip to Boston and will miss his second consecutive game with an unspecified injury. He skated for the first time Wednesday and Granato said, "I'm inclined to say no" when asked if Dahlin was a possible for Saturday's matinee here against Tampa Bay.

"I don't want to rush him back with the type of issue he's dealing with so I don't expect him back Saturday," Granato further explained. "But I don't have any feedback on this morning yet, either."

In the nets

While Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie shared a net in practice Wednesday, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had the other one to himself and that's a sign he's going to get the start Thursday.

The Bruins are likely to go with Jeremy Swayman after former Sabre Linus Ullmark capped off Boston's road trip by making 54 saves at Calgary in a 4-3 overtime victory that saw the Bruins survive despite getting outshot, 57-20.