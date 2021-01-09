Sabres notebook: Newcomer Matt Irwin learned about the grind of Cup runs

Matt Irwin knows a lot about winning hockey. He played on Nashville's 2017 Stanley Cup finalists and 2018 Presidents' Trophy teams. He also spent the 2013 lockout season in San Jose, where the Sharks zipped to a 7-0 start and got to the second round of the playoffs.

So if you ask about building culture, the new Buffalo Sabres defenseman has plenty of experience to draw from.

"There's pieces that have been here in the past and there's pieces that they brought in that are going to help build on that," Irwin, 33, said prior to Saturday's camp scrimmage in KeyBank Center. "Every hockey player wants to win. And in this league it certainly isn't easy to win.

"The experience in Nashville is hard to put into words. It's something that I look back on fondly although it wasn't the result we wanted (the Predators lost in six games to Pittsburgh). It's just remarkable to see a city come and rally around a sports team, and you don't really know what that feels like until you're experiencing it."

Irwin is a defensive specialist with career highs in goals (8) and points (19) set in San Jose in 2015. He did not score in 36 games last year for the Predators and Ducks.