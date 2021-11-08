Sabres notebook: Morning skates a game-by-game decision for Don Granato

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At 11 a.m. Monday, when visiting teams are typically preparing to take the ice in Capital One Arena for their morning skate on game days, a group of Buffalo Sabres players were in the hallway passing time by kicking around a soccer ball.

The friendly competition took place between off-ice workouts, and everyone had the option to skate. Sabres coach Don Granato decided to give his players a break of sorts after an intense, physical practice in KeyBank Center the day prior.

Some coaches loathe morning skates, including Granato’s predecessor, Ralph Krueger. Others view them as necessary to prepare for the game that night. Granato’s philosophy lies somewhere in between. He doesn’t detest or love the act of having his players on the ice for 30 minutes the morning of a game day, and we’ll see the Sabres mix in optional skates across the 82-game season.

“It really is day to day,” explained Granato. “What coaches like is that you’re ready to play at 7 p.m. How you get there, it really doesn’t matter to me as a coach. I don’t think it matters to anyone as a coach. Just 7 p.m., be ready to play. We gave the guys an optional today because we wanted (Sunday) to be a hard workday for practice."