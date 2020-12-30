Sabres notebook: McCabe relieved tough talks proved fruitful

There were admittedly some dark moments but the sides eventually got together.

That's how Buffalo Sabres defenseman and NHL Players Association representative Jake McCabe viewed negotiations between the NHLPA and the league to get the parameters in place for the 2021 season. The sides had negotiated a new CBA over the summer in advance of the return of the playoffs and the league initially wanted to revisit the revenue portions of that agreement for this season before backing off that demand.

"It's just been really interesting being a player rep in a time like this," McCabe said Wednesday. "Extending a CBA, then having the bubble work out as well as it did, which was great, and then to have a little bit of uncertainty and have a little bit more conversations to get the year back going. There was definitely concern for a little while, as far as how long are they going to push this off?"

The deal for the 56-game schedule was a complex one, coming with the need for all the protocols to navigate the pandemic.