Sabres notebook: McCabe relieved tough talks proved fruitful

There were admittedly some dark moments but the sides eventually got together.
That's how Buffalo Sabres defenseman and NHL Players Association representative Jake McCabe viewed negotiations between the NHLPA and the league to get the parameters in place for the 2021 season. The sides had negotiated a new CBA over the summer in advance of the return of the playoffs and the league initially wanted to revisit the revenue portions of that agreement for this season before backing off that demand.
"It's just been really interesting being a player rep in a time like this," McCabe said Wednesday. "Extending a CBA, then having the bubble work out as well as it did, which was great, and then to have a little bit of uncertainty and have a little bit more conversations to get the year back going. There was definitely concern for a little while, as far as how long are they going to push this off?"
The deal for the 56-game schedule was a complex one, coming with the need for all the protocols to navigate the pandemic.
"You saw [the NBA] getting a schedule out, and we still are waiting and waiting, waiting? It was very frustrating," McCabe said. "I'm not jealous by any means of these owners and the position that they're in. Really, any business owner and the times that we're in right now, it's tough times and doesn't matter how much money you have.
"Running a business is very difficult, especially among pandemics. So it definitely was concerning at times. But now the fact that we got all that behind us, we're just ready to play some hockey finally and I'm glad we're able to come to this conclusion."
Girardi hired as development coach
The Sabres have reportedly hired longtime New York Rangers and Tampa Bay defenseman Dan Girardi as a development coach. The move was first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
Girardi is from Welland, Ont., and is close friends with fellow Welland native Matt Ellis, the former Buffalo forward who is now the team's director of player development. Girardi, 36, regularly skated in the offseason at LECOM Harborcenter. Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams was director of the Academy of Hockey there before becoming the facility's GM.
Girardi was a durable defenseman who was undrafted but went on to play 927 games for the Rangers and Lightning from 2006 until his retirement in 2019. He missed just five games for New York from 2007-2015 and was a key member on defense for the team that lost to Los Angeles in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. His contract was bought out in 2017 and he played 139 games with Tampa in his final two seasons, retiring following the four-game sweep the Lightning endured in the first round against Columbus in the 2019 playoffs.
Girardi finished his career with 56 goals and 208 assists in 927 games. He also played 143 playoff games, with eight goals and 28 assists.
The Sabres have been without development coaches since the June purge of most of former GM Jason Botterill's staff. Former Buffalo center Adam Mair left the position to become an assistant coach in Rochester while former NHLers Krys Barch and Mike Komisarek and rehab/development coach Dennis Miller were all fired.
Empty arenas tough to picture
McCabe on the season being played with no fans: "It's going to be interesting for sure. It wasn't really something I've been thinking about necessarily but someone asked me about it the other day and I kind of realized I've been picturing skating out and the KeyBank Center was a sold-out arena.
"It's gonna be definitely a little stranger on Jan. 14 when there's nobody in there but nonetheless, we're just super excited to get going again."
AHL targets Feb. 5
The American Hockey League has reiterated its intention of starting its season Feb. 5 but in a statement released Wednesday, the league offered no definitive details on its format or structure. A start on that date would leave a season of no more than 40 games and it's possible some teams may opt out. Syracuse owner Howard Dolgan said later in the day teams have been given until Monday to make that decision.
Franchise opt-outs could cause NHL teams to share minor-league affiliates this year in order to give their prospects a chance to play games. There is no word on the Rochester Americans' plans but the Sabres' affiliate is like most AHL teams in that it's not likely to want to open the gates to its arena without fans and incoming revenue.
Veteran center Jean-Sebastien Dea, who was put on waivers by the Sabres on Tuesday, was not claimed and was assigned to Rochester.
Many ECHL teams have already opted out of their season and that group includes the Cincinnati Cyclones, the team used by the Sabres to stock some players who can be used in Rochester.
Camp schedule
The Sabres will have physicals and testing in KeyBank Center on Thursday as they officially report to training camp. The on-ice team sessions open Friday morning at 11. Due to NHL Covid-19 regulations, all training camp practices and scrimmages will be closed to the public this season. There are also no exhibition games.
The regular season opens when the Sabres host the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14. The Caps' signing of 43-year-old Zdeno Chara to a one-year contract on Wednesday means the former Boston captain will debut with his new team here. Four of the Sabres' first six games this season are against Washington.