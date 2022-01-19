Sabres Notebook: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens

The team also has to issue updates on Zemgus Girgensons, Colin Miller and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who were all placed on injured reserve on Monday. In Rochester, JJ Peterka is skating on his own and could return for the Amerks' weekend series in Cleveland.

Appert said he particularly proud of the job Michael Houser did in the Sabres' net Tuesday, stopping 43 of 44 shots in his first NHL game of the year after his recall following three starts by Aaron Dell.

"Pretty big smile on my face the whole night. He's been real good for us," Appert said. "When he made a breakaway save and the rebound save in the first two minutes last night, as soon as he did that, I felt like he was going to have a game. Now, I didn't think it was maybe going to be 43 out of 44. That's a pretty special night for any goaltender. So that was a lot of fun to watch. All of our guys are buzzing about it in the locker room. We're all just incredibly happy for him."