Sabres Notebook: Mattias Samuelsson joins morning skate, although return remains uncertain

The outlook on the Buffalo Sabres' injury-ravaged defense got considerably brighter Tuesday morning in advance of the game against the Vancouver Canucks in KeyBank Center.

Henri Jokiharju, who had missed the previous 11 games due to a facial fracture, returned to the lineup and Mattias Samuelsson took the skate in a regular sweater and not in a non-contact role.

Samuelsson suffered a right knee injury during Buffalo's Oct. 22 win at Vancouver and Tuesday's game is his 11th out of the lineup. The injury came during a collision in the corner at Rogers Arena and initially looked as if it could have caused major damage and perhaps even been season-ending.

"Just being back out with the guys is always fun," Samuelsson said. "You feel part of the group again, part of the jokes and stuff. So yeah, it lifts my spirits a lot."

Samuelsson had no points but a plus-6 rating over his five games, averaging 19 minutes, 35 seconds of ice time while partnered with Rasmus Dahlin.

The Sabres will need Samuelsson to get in some full practices, and the next one they have is not scheduled until Friday, before they can fully form a timetable for his return. But it's expected to be within two weeks, and Samuelsson agreed returning to game action before November ends is on his radar as well.

"That was my first time doing contact and battling and stuff," he said. "So I think it’s just more taking it day by day here and seeing how my knee responds every day and upping the intensity."

Samuelsson said he had major concern about the knee in the immediate aftermath of the injury, but the Sabres quickly learned after the game that it would only be a few weeks out of the lineup.

"I feel like I have a pretty high pain tolerance, so when I was laying on the ground in that much pain, I'm thinking the worst," Samuelsson said. "But by the time I got in the locker room, took my gear off and got it checked out, it was feeling a lot better. So, yeah, it was a quick turnaround."

While injured players often stay out of sight, that wasn't the case with Samuelsson. He's been regularly seen in the dressing room over the last month, and sitting on the bench watching practices and pregame skates.

"You saw him every day sitting on the bench in practice and around the guys," Granato said. "I think our fans have come to know him as a real team guy, a real supportive guy of his teammates. He fits that, even how he plays."

Defense lineup

Jokiharju started the season playing alongside Owen Power but went into the game partnered with Jacob Bryson. Granato opted to keep the top pair of Dahlin and Power together for a second consecutive game. Lawrence Pilut and Ilya Lyubushkin were on the third pair, with Casey Fitzgerald sitting as a healthy scratch.

Power skated a career-high 29:35 in Saturday's game against Boston, becoming just the third Sabres rookie to skate 29-plus minutes in a game since the NHL began tracking ice times in 1997. Chris Butler played 29:55 on Jan. 31, 2009, and Dahlin went 29:15 on Dec. 4, 2018.

Sheahan, Bjork get the call

The Sabres got good news on winger Jack Quinn, who had imaging done after being struck by a puck in the side of the head during Saturday's game against Boston. Quinn and captain Kyle Okposo (lower body) are listed as day to day.

The Sabres called up center Riley Sheahan and winger Anders Bjork from Rochester and Sheahan was slated to enter the lineup on the fourth line with Vinnie Hinostroza and Rasmus Asplund. Bjork has three goals and three assists in 11 games for the Amerks, while Sheahan had three assists in six games.

Sheahan, who is from St. Catharines, Ont., has been commuting to Rochester from his Williamsville apartment since he cleared waivers and joined the Amerks on Halloween. Sheahan had four goals and nine assists in 53 games for the Sabres in the 2021 Covid season. He had four goals and 13 assists for Seattle last season before re-signing with the Sabres in August on a one-year, $950,000 deal.

"It's hard. When you're an unrestricted free agent, everyone likes to think you have so many options," said Sheahan, 30. "For a guy like me that's sort of fighting to stay in the league, it's tough and it can get pretty stressful. When we had the opportunity to sign here, it was kind of a no-brainer. My family was close by and they didn't get to come during the Covid year with the borders closed. All those reasons kind of played in, and it was an easy decision."