The Philadelphia Flyers held a pregame ceremony Saturday and spent much of the game against the Buffalo Sabres honoring broadcaster Steve Coates, who is retiring as the team's radio analyst after 43 years in various roles with the team.

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson has known the man everyone in Philadelphia calls "Coatesy" since he was a child and his father, Kjell, was first the coach of the Flyers' AHL affiliate and then a player development official for the club.

What Samuelsson didn't know was how he would become part of Saturday's show.

During a second-period television timeout, the Flyers aired a Christmastime interview with Coates dressed as Santa Claus interviewing some children – and one of them was a very young Samuelsson who calmly said "defense" when prompted by Coates what position he played in hockey and what he would want to play in the NHL.

When the clip ended, the camera focused on Samuelsson on the Buffalo bench and he started laughing as the Wells Fargo Center crowd realized the young child in the video was now on the opposing bench.

Samuelsson's sister, Allie, is a game operations coordinator for the Flyers and gave him a heads up Saturday afternoon that the team had a found the clip of him and Coates and that it was going to be used during a timeout.

"I just didn't know they were going to show me afterwards on the bench," Samuelsson said. "They showed me dying laughing. That was a little unexpected. I was young, maybe 6-7 there. It was a TV timeout, so I had a minute or two to dial it back in. Cool experience, for sure.

"Coatesy is a legend. I grew up, obviously, a Flyers fan watching games. I grew up watching 'Coatesy's Corner' (a popular intermission segment on Flyers games from 1999-2011). So it was pretty cool it worked out the game we go there, they're celebrating him."

Samuelsson said he didn't remember the interview that aired, but remembered one a couple of years later when he scored a goal during a mite intermission game.

"Whenever I was around him when I got to go to the rink, he was always the most energetic, nicest guy," Samuelsson said. "I was glad I saw saw him after the game Saturday. We were talking stories and memories. He was talking to my dad a little, too. Coatesy has known me my entire life. Really cool."

As for the floppy child haircut he sported in the video, Samuelsson had a quick explanation: "Blame my mom for that one there. Nice bowl cut."

Lyon gets call for Florida

Journeyman Alex Lyon, a 30-year-old on the best run of his career, will be in goal for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday against the Sabres as starter Sergei Bobrovsky continues to battle an illness.

Lyon has won three consecutive games, and is coming off a 21-save shutout in Saturday's 7-0 win at Columbus. He's 6-3-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 10 games. That accounts for nearly half his 13 career wins in an NHL career that dates to 2017 in Philadelphia.

Forward Sam Bennett (16-24-40) will miss his eighth straight game with a groin problem.

Tough times vs. Panthers

The Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak to the Panthers with their 3-1 win Feb. 24 in Sunrise, the night veteran Craig Anderson made 49 saves – including 23 on 24 shots in the third period.

Before that victory, Buffalo had been outscored 30-15 in the previous six meetings. The Panthers posted 4-1 and 4-3 victories over the Sabres earlier this season in KeyBank Center.