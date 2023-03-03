Any team asking Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams about top prospects Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich received the same emphatic answer.

"They were nonstarters in conversations," Adams told reporters after the NHL's trade deadline passed Friday afternoon.

The Sabres weren't in the market for a pending unrestricted free agent rental because those players don't fit the team's short- or long-term plans. Adams and his staff preferred young, high-upside options with NHL experience, which Buffalo acquired this week in winger Jordan Greenway and defenseman Riley Stillman.

Buffalo Sabres at the NHL trade deadline: Who is coming in and who is heading out? With the NHL trade deadline having passed Friday afternoon, here is a look at what the Sabres added and what they had to give up in moves made this week.

Adams tried to land one of the top players on the market: defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was eventually acquired by the Ottawa Senators for a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

Chychrun is a gifted defenseman with a heavy, left-handed shot and plays a physical game that would have fit perfectly in the Sabres' young defense corps. Adams was in touch with Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong for months because Chychrun is only 24 years old and under contract for two more seasons.

Without mentioning Chychrun's name, Adams clarified to reporters that trade offers aren't treated equally by the team shopping a player and confirmed that Arizona wanted more from Buffalo than it eventually received.

"You have to be careful whether it's, you know, as a fan, or anyone just saying, 'Well, if this team traded for this, then we should have done it,'" Adams said. "That's not the way it typically works. ... But there is a line that we would draw in a situation like that, as we got to that spot that we are not going over. We're not in a situation where we feel that we had our backs against the wall, desperate."

It's likely the Coyotes demanded Savoie or Kulich, both of whom could be in the Sabres' plans next season. Savoie, a dynamic 5-foot-9 forward, was drafted ninth overall by Buffalo in June. The 19-year-old has 32 goals and 78 points in 53 games with the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice this season.

Kulich, whom the Sabres drafted 28th overall in June, has 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games with the Rochester Americans. The 18-year-old has eight goals and 16 points in his last 14 games. Both signed their entry-level contracts last summer.

The Sabres don't want to block Savoie or Kulich if they're ready for the NHL. It's the same approach the team took with talented rookies Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, both of whom are developing in Buffalo after a standout season in the American Hockey League.

"We don't want to ever rush players, but we're not afraid to, when we believe a player is ready, to make sure they're here," said Adams. "We did that with Quinn, Peterka, (Peyton) Krebs and you can even go to (Mattias) Samuelsson last year and on and on. ... And believe me, I'm really excited about the prospect pool we have and so is the rest of the league because there were a lot of questions about guys and not just those two but others."

Dahlin close

Rasmus Dahlin returned to practice Friday after missing a third consecutive game with a bothersome lower-body injury that landed the 22-year-old defenseman on injured reserve. The Sabres will wait to see how Dahlin recovers before deciding whether he is ready to play Saturday in KeyBank Center against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dahlin hasn’t played since a 3-1 in Florida on Feb. 24, when he played 25:03. He has 14 goals and 62 points in 56 games.

“They’re the ones who make the decisions,” Dahlin said. “I’ve been pushing hard, and I’ve been taking every day seriously, so I feel good.”

In other lineup news, Eric Comrie appears to be in line to start against the Lightning. Comrie has a 3-1 record and .868 save percentage in four appearances since returning from a conditioning stint with Rochester in January.

Other moves

Rasmus Asplund was due for a change of scenery. He had a promising season in 2021-22, but he's been stuck as a healthy scratch.

Asplund, 25, has appeared in only 27 games for the Sabres this season and should receive an opportunity to make a strong impression with the Nashville Predators, who sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to Buffalo to complete the deal.

"He was a good pro," Adams said of Asplund, who was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2016 draft. "I just spoke to him. The trade call just happened minutes before I walked in and just spoke to him and he was just really appreciative. He said, ‘I can’t wait to see you guys in the playoffs, it’s going to be fun to watch.’ So it just gives you a little insight into what a special person he is."

The Sabres also traded Rochester defenseman Chase Priskie to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday for defenseman Austin Strand.

Strand, 26, has 26 games of NHL experience, including five with the Ducks this season, and he gives the organization another right-handed shot. He has appeared in 181 regular-season games in the AHL and is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.