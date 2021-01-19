Sabres notebook: Matt Ellis' role includes developing, preparing taxi squad

Taylor Hall had not played in the middle of a power play until he arrived in Buffalo. The former Hart Trophy winner appears comfortable in that role, though, as he continues to create plays for his linemates in a position that’s typically reserved for a power forward, as opposed to an elite playmaker.

“It’s honestly a spot I’ve never really lined up in once in my career, but I’ve kind of tried to emulate what I would want from the middle guy if I was on the half wall and I’ve been in that position a lot the last few years,” Hall said. “You want to have the puck there because when you do have the puck, you’re either about to score or get a good shot off or you’re about to set someone up for a good chance. It’s about always being ready for the puck. Having a sense of what’s behind you and where the net is and what your other opportunities are.”