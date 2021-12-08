Sabres Notebook: Marquee callup is a thought if Casey Mittelstadt is out long term

"When you go to Rochester, and you see the skill level those of those kids, there's a big temptation, it's tough to fight at times," he said. "But we want to make sure we're doing the right thing for the long term. You can make a lot of decisions under the pressure that could jeopardize the vision we have, the big picture of what we have. We feel we have a great opportunity because we have some serious talent in our organization."

Granato said he talks to General Manager Kevyn Adams virtually every day about Rochester-related topics and is impressed by development throughout the organization. The Buffalo roster has players like Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund who all had bit parts in this calendar year under former coach Ralph Krueger. They have been progressing quickly, which makes Mittelstadt's health issues even tougher to stomach.

"It's tough when you see players that committed and then on the other side how important it is for our team to have three-line scoring depth," Granato said. "Then the power play, he's missing that time. We're missing him for that time. It's not fun. It's not fun for him.

"It's tough for me when I think of him because he is a committed, determined player and determined to make the Buffalo Sabres a competitive team. He was one of the guys I mentioned that didn't want to go home last summer after the season wanted to stay here and train, be in Buffalo."