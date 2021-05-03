Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark rejoins team for first time since injury

The outlook in goal for the Buffalo Sabres may have brightened Monday with the surprising return of Linus Ullmark at the morning skate in KeyBank Center.

Ullmark, 27, practiced with the Sabres for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Boston Bruins on April 13. It was an unexpected development after interim coach Don Granato told the media last week that Ullmark was not an option for the Sabres anytime soon.

However, Ullmark felt well enough to take shots from teammates and received medical clearance to rejoin the team. There's no guarantee he'll be able to play this week, though. The Sabres will monitor Ullmark’s health to determine if he can be an option before the season ends with a game Saturday in Pittsburgh.

This was a second unrelated lower-body injury for Ullmark, who has missed a combined 26 games in 2020-21.

“It certainly was a very frustrating thing to happen, especially when you’ve gone through a bigger one beforehand,” Ullmark said following the skate. “If I can rewind and obviously do something different I would’ve done it, but looking back at it at the time, I did what I had to do to be ready for the game and to play like I normally do. It was kind of a weird thing that just happened and I’m standing here now.”